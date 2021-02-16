Continuous Positive Airway Pressure CPAP Devices Market: Current Analysis And Forecast (2020-2026)

CPAP devices are majorly prescribed to the patients suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). It is used to relieve the symptoms such as snoring by providing continuous air supply to the lungs. Among numerous advantages in sleep apnea patients, improved sleep quality and elimination of daytime sleepiness are also included. As the obesity rates are increasing the prevalence of sleep apnea will also be increased due to the direct relation of sleep apnea and BMI. More than half of people with OSA are either overweight or obese. Several types of CPAP devices are available in the market. These products can be automated or manual. Automated CPAP (also known as APAP) devices are designed to adjust the amount of pressure delivered on the breath by breath basis automatically. With the rising demand for a connected device, the demand of APAP will also increase. As CPAP data software enables patients and clinicians to analyze the sleep data by recording it. Motors, humidifiers, masks and accessories such as filters and hoses are the major components of CPAP devices. Earlier masks used to cover the entire face thus making it difficult for the patients. Currently, masks made are more comfortable and covers less area.

Get Free Sample PDF for Professional Insights: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2985829

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device market stood at US$ 2,475.2 million in 2019. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak demand for CPAP devices globally has increased. In 2020, the global market for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device is expected to reach US$ 4,151.2 million. The market, however, in 2021 is expected to return to normal and would witness a CAGR growth of 8.62% during the 2021-2026 period.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into sleep apnea, COPD and other diseases. Traditionally, sleep apnea is a disease that is majorly treated by CPAP devices. In 2019, Sleep apnea dominated the global CPAP device market, generating revenue of US$ 1,329.9 million in 2019. However, it is also used in patients suffering from bronchitis and neonates that have not developed their lungs properly.

Enquiry for Discount or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2985829

Insights Presented in the Report:

Amongst Automation, Manual CPAP devices dominated the market in 2019, accounting for 69.4% share Based on Automation, the global CPAP devices market is segmented into manual and automated devices. Both are used for treating sleep apnea. However, Automatic CPAP (APAP) devices are designed to adjust the amount of pressure automatically that is delivered to the patient to breathe by breathe basis. Owing to this Automatic CPAP (APAP) devices are expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.23% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

CPAP Motor dominated the component segment market of the global CPAP Devices market in 2019 Based on components, the global CPAP devices market is segmented into CPAP motors, CPAP humidifiers, CPAP masks and other CPAP accessories including filters and hoses, etc. CPAP Motors dominated the market, generating revenue of US$ 1,159.3 million in 2019. The major change has been observed in the CPAP mask since the invention of the device as earlier masks used to cover the entire face thus, making it difficult for the patients. Currently, CPAP masks are more comfortable and cover less area. CPAP Masks is expected to witness a CAGR growth of 9.44% during the analyzed period.

CPAP devices are majorly used for Sleep Apnea disorder. The segment accounted for 53.7% revenue share in 2019 Based on application, the global CPAP devices market is segmented into sleep apnea, COPD and other disorders. CPAP Device application in treating sleep apnea covered the major market share. The rising prevalence of sleep apnea due to increasing obesity rates and rising elderly population will further increase the adoption of CPAP devices for the treatment of sleep apnea disorder.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Size by Application, Global 2019-2026 (US$ Million) Amongst End-User, Hospitals & Clinics are the major adopter of CPAP devices for disease treatment Based on End-User, the global CPAP devices market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home setting and sleep laboratories. Demand for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices is highest in the hospitals and clinics due to the rising COVID-19 cases. This equipment is also utilized in the Neonatal Intensive Critical Unit (NICU) for providing support to the neonates who are born with underdeveloped lungs. Moreover, the increasing popularity of homecare will further increase market growth.

North America dominated the global CPAP devices market and is expected to generate revenue of US$ 1,447.8 million in 2026 For a better understanding on the market dynamics of the global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions and country including North America (the U.S and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and United Kingdom), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia) and rest of the world has been conducted. In 2020, North America is expected to generate the highest revenue share, owing to increased COVID-19 cases in the United States. Further, it is estimated that the US has the largest market for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices due to the high awareness among sleep apnea patients.

Competitive Landscape

3B Medical, Inc., Philips Respironics, Nidek medical, ResMed, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Teijin Pharma Limited, Drive Medical, Fosun Pharma, Koike Medical and BMC Medical are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Household Cleaning Product market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with more efficient and innovative products.

Get Assistance on this report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2985829

Reasons to buy this report:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on: https://pranrmoz.blogspot.com/