Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2027

Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market is valued at USD 9.90 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 57.15 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 28.46 % over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=10&RequestType=Sample

Scope of the Report:

A content delivery network (CDN) refers to a geographically distributed group of servers which provides quick delivery of internet content. A content delivery network (CDN) enables rapid transfer of different assets required for loading internet content such as HTML pages, javascript files, stylesheets, images, and videos. CDN keep servers at the exchange points in order to improve speed and connectivity, where these internet exchange points (IXP) are primary locations where different Internet providers (ISPs) and CDNs connect with each other to have a shared access by reducing costs and transit times in high speed data delivery. CDNs can reduce the file size while transferring a data by using some procedures such as minification and file compression. Moreover, CDN helps to handle large internet traffic by diverting the users to different servers, thereby load is distributed efficiently.

Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market report is segmented on the type, solutions, service providers, end user, applications and by regional & country level. Based upon type, global content distribution network (CDN) market is segmented into CDN and Non Video CDN. On the basis of solutions the market is classified into CDN analytics and monitoring, CDN delivery, transparent caching, digital rights management, video indexing, video content management and online video streaming solutions. On the basis of service providers the market is segmented into free CDN, peer-to-peer CDN, traditional commercial CDN and Telco CDN. Furthermore, as per end user, market is classified into small scale enterprise, medium scale enterprise and large scale enterprise. Based upon applications, global content distribution network (CDN) market is segmented as E commerce, mobile operators, online gaming, advertisement, internet service providers, healthcare, academic institutions, government offices and media and entertainment.

The regions covered in this global content distribution network (CDN) market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Report–

Some major key players for global content distribution network (CDN) market are Level 3 Communications (US), Google (US), Akamai (US) and Limelight Networks (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Internap (US), Verizon (US), CDNetworks (Korea), Tata Communications (India and Singapore), and StackPath (US). The key innovators identified are Cedexis (US), Imperva Incapsula (US), Fastly (US), CacheFly (US), Cloudflare (US) and others.

News:

On July 21, 2015 Akamai Technologies announced a partnership agreement with Telecom Italia to provide content distribution network solutions to Italian companies. With this agreement both the companies has taken initiative to offer innovative services to the marketplaces and providing essential tools to help businesses. Moreover, together these companies giving more efficient services for the use of content within the region.

Increasing need to handle internet traffic along with security features is one of the key factors helps to grow Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market.

Growth of Content distribution network (CDN) is primarily driven by some key factors including increasing number of internet users across the globe, thus there is need to minimize internet traffic issues. Additionally, with the use of CDN the internet content can immediately reaches to the users while the request is sent, so that many of users are focusing on deploy a content distribution network solutions which include delivery of enterprise web applications, media and software delivery, and cloud security solutions to solve some technical challenges during the delivery content over the internet. For example, Mozilla gained 14.5% more download by reducing 2.2 seconds of load time. Furthermore, rising demand for online videos over social media is anticipated to grow content distribution network (CDN). Currently, nearly 58% of online video views are on mobile devices, and this rate will increase 12% year by year. As a result of this, media network administrators are increasingly adopted CDN based video streaming technology. However, this system is relatively expensive may need to maintain regularly, whereas some CDN being paid for monthly basis. Technological advancement in cloud based services will create more enhanced opportunities to tackle latency issues in the coming years.

North America is expected to dominate the Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market.

North America holds largest share for content distribution network and is expected to dominate during forecast period. Increase in usage of cloud based services; wide presence of CDN providers and the rising demand for streaming media content are some key factors responsible to fuel the growth of CDN market in North American region. Asia pacific region is fastest growing region due to emergent internet economies and constantly rising digital trend in Asia, particularly in China and India. Moreover, with more than 730 million Internet users, one out of every five online users in the world is from China, thus CDN is needed for the further optimization of internet traffic.

Key Benefits for Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Segmentation

By Type

Video CDN

Non Video CDN

By Solutions

CDN Analytics and Monitoring

CDN Delivery

Transparent Caching

Digital Rights Management

Video Indexing

Video Content Management

Online Video streaming Solutions

By Service Providers

Free CDN

Peer-to-Peer CDN

Traditional Commercial CDN

Telco CDN

By Application

E commerce

Mobile Operators

online Gaming

Advertisement

Internet Service Providers

Healthcare

Academic Institutions

Government Offices

Media and Entertainment

Other

By End User

Small Scale Enterprise

Medium Scale Enterprise

Large Scale Enterprise

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Continued……

Get Full Report: https://industrystatsreport.com/ICT-and-Media/Content-Distribution-Network-Market-(CDN)/Summary

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/us-air-pollution-control-systems-market-size-share-opportunity-industry-insights-trends-and-forecast-upto-2027-2021-02-15?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automated-parking-management-software-market-size-parking-industry-statistics-and-growth-forecast-2027-2021-02-15?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-automotive-os-market-latest-operating-system-statistics-and-industry-forecast-2027-2021-02-15?tesla=y