Contactless Payments Market: Global Industry Growth, Market Size, Market Share and Forecast 2020-2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Contactless Payments Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Contactless Payments market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

Increasing adaptation in contactless technology contributes the market growth. Around 50% of transactions in Europe are contactless. Contactless payment is effectively adopted in various factors such as transportation, supermarkets, shopping centers, BFSI, and other sectors.

The report titled “Contactless Payments Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Contactless Payments industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Contactless Payments market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Contactless Payments Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of device, solution, application, and region. By device, the market is further segmented into smartphones & wearables, PoS terminals, and smart cards. PoS terminal segment held a major share of around 60% due to high deployment in the retail sector across the globe. By application, the retail sector held the largest share with more than 60% in 2019 due to increased adaptation of contactless payment in order to reduce the payment time.

The Contactless Payments Market Segmentation:

By Device:

Smartphones and wearables

PoS terminals

Smart cards

By Solution:

Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Security and Fraud Management

Hosted Point-of-Sale

Analytics

By Application:

BFSI

Retail

Transportation

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Gemalto

Visa Inc.

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Heartland Payment Systems

Verifone

Ingenico Group SA

On Track Innovations Ltd.

Key Questions Answered by Contactless Payments Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

