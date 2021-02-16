Conductive Inks & Pastes Market worth US$ 3 Bn by 2027
Conductive Inks & Pastes Market is projected to rise at CAGR of 3% during forecast 2019 to 2027. Rising demand for printed and flexible electronics and promising growth for wearable electronics is driving Conductive Inks & Pastes Market across globe
Advanced Inkjet Printing Systems Enable Production of PCBs at Low Cost
Various changes are anticipated to transform the sector of printed circuit boards (PCBs) in the conductive inks & pastes market. Since the conductive inks & pastes market is dominated by a large number of small-scale players, companies are raising money through crowdfunding to manufacture machines that produce PCBs. This has helped companies to price the PCBs at much lower costs, which suits the needs of small-scale players. However, this trend is expected to change with the introduction of CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines that help manufacturers to increase their output at much lower costs.
Moreover, complex inkjet printing systems are growing popular in the market for conductive inks & pastes. Companies are benefitting with the introduction of these systems, since they help in the development of multi-layer PCBs with narrow tracks that are compatible with most surface-mount devices. As such, PCBs are predicted for aggressive growth during the forecast period in the conductive inks & pastes market, with an estimated production of ~360 tons by the end of 2027.
Innovations in Wearable Technology Give Rise to Production of Electronic-On-Textile Products
The ever-increasing trend of wearable electronics is projected to generate new revenue streams for companies in the conductive inks & pastes market. Wearable technology has given rise to specialty inks that can be washed and stretched, which suits various manufacturing requirements of device companies. Companies in the conductive inks & pastes market are tapping into opportunities for ideation in printed inks that serve as an interconnect or a piezoresistive sensor on textiles.
Wearable electronics are helping manufacturers to broaden their business horizons. However, risks of electronic-on-textile products being quickly prototyped and marketed by companies pose as a challenge for leading players, since the conductive inks & pastes market is highly fragmented. Hence, leading players in the market for conductive inks & pastes are collaborating to address the issue of prototyping. This trend has helped manufacturers to test the response of consumers toward the introduction of new wearable devices.
Winning Imperatives: Fine Feature Printing and Hybrid Flexible Electronics
The trend of fine feature printing is growing popular in the market for conductive inks & pastes. Narrowing of bezels in touchscreen applications has further catalyzed the trend of fine feature printing. The conductive inks & pastes market is undergoing several transformations, since fine feature printing has enabled the development of invisible metal mesh touch film printing. As such, companies are adopting various hybrid techniques to innovate in fine feature printing. These novel techniques will help manufacturers to target applications beyond touch films to experiment in security printing and TFT (Thin-film Transistor) electrode printing.
Emergence of hybrid flexible electronics (FHE) is another key driver contributing to the growth of the conductive inks & pastes market. Companies in the market for conductive inks & pastes are making FHEs increasingly mainstream with the help of ultrathin and flexible packaged complex ICs. As such, there is a growing demand for ultrathin ICs with high input/output pin count to cater to low-temperature substrates used in FHEs.
Companies Enhance Textile Expertise to Overcome Limitations of Copper Oxidation
Analysts of Transparency Market Research (TMR) opine that copper-based conductive inks and pastes are likely to penetrate various touchscreen markets. This trend is further fueled with the uptake of displays and devices with large-sized touch. However, insufficient technological learning involving copper-based conductive inks and pastes poses as a challenge for manufacturers. Thus, the conductive inks & pastes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period.
Copper-based inks are gaining popularity in the conductive inks & pastes market, owing to their cost efficiency. However, the issue of copper oxidation in several displays and devices acts as a barrier for manufacturers. Hence, companies are increasing research to improve their learning curve in copper-based pastes that offer innovation in sintering machines. Such improvements are likely to bolster market growth and boost the sales of copper-based inks.
Companies in the market landscape are leveraging opportunities in printed electronics, since the domain remains one of the largest and dynamic sectors for innovations.
Analysts’ Viewpoint
Since automobiles are being increasingly electrified, manufacturers in the conductive inks & pastes market are assured of opportunities in the automotive sector due to increased demand for power electronic devices. Integration of printed electronics with 3D printing is another key driver fueling market growth.
Companies are being driven to develop silver nanoparticles. However, high manufacturing cost associated with silver-based inks and pastes poses as a challenge for manufacturers. Hence, companies should enhance their learning in copper, which serves as a cost-efficient resource as compared to silver. Moreover, companies should innovate in mold electronics, since the technology is anticipated to be increasingly adopted in the near future. Mold electronics, such as curved defrosters for automotive LED lighting and wearable patches, are anticipated to generate cumulative opportunities for manufacturers.
Conductive Inks & Pastes Market: Overview
- Conductive inks and pastes conduct electricity through the ink. Conductive inks can work on various materials such as plastics, paper, or textiles.
- Currently, conductive ink is used as the core material in the electronic printing industry. It is widely applied in RFID, electronic product monitors, batteries, printed circuits, etc.
- Different sorts of conductive inks, such as silver inks, silver flakes, silver nanoparticles, and carbon nanotube inks, are used in printed and flexible electronics in various sectors such as health care, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, packaging, and display
Key Growth Drivers of Conductive Inks & Pastes Market
- Printed electronics can be used in a wide range of applications including organic photovoltaics (OPVs) and organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)
- Conductive inks vary from metal flakes and conductive polymers to carbon materials. Conductive Ink is an integral part of printed electronics. Companies are investing in developing a variety of conductive inks and pastes to meet the rising demand for printed electronics.
- Various devices rely on the printed electronics technology for function, form, and flexibility. Being one of the highly efficient production methods, printed electronics allow for high volume, high-throughput, and cost-effective manufacturing of several products of everyday use. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is a leading player in the formulation of specialized and cross-functional inks for use in printed electronics.
- Increase in demand for low-cost, anti-reflection coatings in LCD displays is driving the global conductive inks & pastes market. Rise in awareness about usefulness and convenience offered by printed electronics in different industries is projected to augment the global conductive inks & pastes market in the short, medium, and long term.
- Rise in usage of printed circuit boards, circuits, antennas, biosensors, sensors, touchscreens, printed heaters, and touch switches in various industries also acts as a major factor boosting the global conductive inks & pastes market
Key Challenges for Conductive Inks & Pastes Market
- High costs of silver conductive inks and pastes is a key factor hampering the global conductive inks & pastes market. Furthermore, complexities related to usage of highly conductive inks in high-end devices is a major technological challenge for the global conductive inks & pastes market.
- Market players are constantly in pursuit of integrating enhanced technologies in their products. They constantly engage in research activities in order to innovate advanced conductive inks and pastes.
- Silver is the principal conductor used in functional inks, while other low-cost solutions are also available. Carbon is often used in place of silver when high conductivity is not required, or the two can be blended together to achieve an intermittent electric resistance value.
- The factors mentioned above have been restraining the global conductive inks & pastes market over the last few years
Lucrative Opportunities for Players in Conductive Inks & Pastes Market
- The medical sector presents significant opportunities to the 3D printing technology industry. Electronic devices need more functionality in a small space, which is fueling the demand for advanced and upgraded manufacturing techniques that integrate electronic circuitry with physical packaging. Furthermore, the ability to print electronics helps reducing device weight and size of medical devices. The usage of new and advanced 3D-printed electronic equipment in the medical sector is opening new avenues for the global conductive inks & pastes market.
- Immense opportunities are available for manufacturers of conductive inks and pastes in medical and health care sectors and research and development activities. However, use of gold and silver inks led by their potential to cater to emerging medical applications can be considered a key opportunity for the global conductive inks & pastes market.
Asia Pacific to Dominate Conductive Inks & Pastes Market
- Asia Pacific dominated the global conductive inks & pastes market in 2018, with China being the market leader in the region. Dominance of Asia Pacific can be ascribed to the constant growth of the electronics industry in India.
- Europe is anticipated to be a highly lucrative region of the conductive inks & pastes market during the forecast period. The conductive inks & pastes market in the region is driven by the rise in demand for conductive inks for usage in photovoltaic cells.
Leading Players in Conductive Inks & Pastes Market
- The global conductive inks & pastes market is highly fragmented. Major players operating in the conductive inks & pastes market are
- DuPont
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- NovaCentrix
- Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc.
- Intrinsiq Materials, Inc.
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- Johnson Matthey PLC
- Creative Materials Inc.
- Applied Ink Solutions.
- Market players are developing new products to widen their consumer base. This is likely to intensify the competition in the global conductive inks & pastes market in the next few years.