Conductive Inks & Pastes Market worth US$ 3 Bn by 2027

Advanced Inkjet Printing Systems Enable Production of PCBs at Low Cost

Various changes are anticipated to transform the sector of printed circuit boards (PCBs) in the conductive inks & pastes market. Since the conductive inks & pastes market is dominated by a large number of small-scale players, companies are raising money through crowdfunding to manufacture machines that produce PCBs. This has helped companies to price the PCBs at much lower costs, which suits the needs of small-scale players. However, this trend is expected to change with the introduction of CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines that help manufacturers to increase their output at much lower costs.

Moreover, complex inkjet printing systems are growing popular in the market for conductive inks & pastes. Companies are benefitting with the introduction of these systems, since they help in the development of multi-layer PCBs with narrow tracks that are compatible with most surface-mount devices. As such, PCBs are predicted for aggressive growth during the forecast period in the conductive inks & pastes market, with an estimated production of ~360 tons by the end of 2027.

To gauge the scope of customization in our reports Ask for a Sample

Innovations in Wearable Technology Give Rise to Production of Electronic-On-Textile Products

The ever-increasing trend of wearable electronics is projected to generate new revenue streams for companies in the conductive inks & pastes market. Wearable technology has given rise to specialty inks that can be washed and stretched, which suits various manufacturing requirements of device companies. Companies in the conductive inks & pastes market are tapping into opportunities for ideation in printed inks that serve as an interconnect or a piezoresistive sensor on textiles.

Get an idea about the offerings of our report from Report Brochure

Wearable electronics are helping manufacturers to broaden their business horizons. However, risks of electronic-on-textile products being quickly prototyped and marketed by companies pose as a challenge for leading players, since the conductive inks & pastes market is highly fragmented. Hence, leading players in the market for conductive inks & pastes are collaborating to address the issue of prototyping. This trend has helped manufacturers to test the response of consumers toward the introduction of new wearable devices.

Winning Imperatives: Fine Feature Printing and Hybrid Flexible Electronics

The trend of fine feature printing is growing popular in the market for conductive inks & pastes. Narrowing of bezels in touchscreen applications has further catalyzed the trend of fine feature printing. The conductive inks & pastes market is undergoing several transformations, since fine feature printing has enabled the development of invisible metal mesh touch film printing. As such, companies are adopting various hybrid techniques to innovate in fine feature printing. These novel techniques will help manufacturers to target applications beyond touch films to experiment in security printing and TFT (Thin-film Transistor) electrode printing.

Emergence of hybrid flexible electronics (FHE) is another key driver contributing to the growth of the conductive inks & pastes market. Companies in the market for conductive inks & pastes are making FHEs increasingly mainstream with the help of ultrathin and flexible packaged complex ICs. As such, there is a growing demand for ultrathin ICs with high input/output pin count to cater to low-temperature substrates used in FHEs.

Companies Enhance Textile Expertise to Overcome Limitations of Copper Oxidation

Analysts of Transparency Market Research (TMR) opine that copper-based conductive inks and pastes are likely to penetrate various touchscreen markets. This trend is further fueled with the uptake of displays and devices with large-sized touch. However, insufficient technological learning involving copper-based conductive inks and pastes poses as a challenge for manufacturers. Thus, the conductive inks & pastes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period.

Copper-based inks are gaining popularity in the conductive inks & pastes market, owing to their cost efficiency. However, the issue of copper oxidation in several displays and devices acts as a barrier for manufacturers. Hence, companies are increasing research to improve their learning curve in copper-based pastes that offer innovation in sintering machines. Such improvements are likely to bolster market growth and boost the sales of copper-based inks.

Companies in the market landscape are leveraging opportunities in printed electronics, since the domain remains one of the largest and dynamic sectors for innovations.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Conductive Inks & Pastes Market , ask for a customized report

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Since automobiles are being increasingly electrified, manufacturers in the conductive inks & pastes market are assured of opportunities in the automotive sector due to increased demand for power electronic devices. Integration of printed electronics with 3D printing is another key driver fueling market growth.

Companies are being driven to develop silver nanoparticles. However, high manufacturing cost associated with silver-based inks and pastes poses as a challenge for manufacturers. Hence, companies should enhance their learning in copper, which serves as a cost-efficient resource as compared to silver. Moreover, companies should innovate in mold electronics, since the technology is anticipated to be increasingly adopted in the near future. Mold electronics, such as curved defrosters for automotive LED lighting and wearable patches, are anticipated to generate cumulative opportunities for manufacturers.