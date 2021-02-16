Cloud Gaming Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

Cloud Gaming Market was valued at USD 1060.1 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD 4901.3 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.45% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019-2025. The improved gaming experience presented by cloud gaming drives the market growth.

Scope of Global Cloud Gaming Market Reports –

Cloud gaming is a type of online gaming. There are mainly two types of cloud gaming, one which is based on streaming video and the other based on file streaming. Additionally this is comparatively new way of gaming that’s offers the player combined play across multiple devices. The main benefit of cloud gaming is that the company can upgrade the games without having to concern as much about the capabilities of users’ computers.

Global cloud gaming market report is segmented on the basis of type, platform, service type and region. Based upon type, cloud gaming market is classified into public, private and hybrid. By platform, cloud gaming market is divided into smartphones, PCs and others. By service, cloud gaming market is divided into video streaming and file streaming.

The regions covered in this cloud gaming market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Cloud Gamingis sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Cloud Gaming Market Reports–

Some major key players for global Cloud Gaming market are, NVIDIA Corporation, Ubitus Inc., Simplay, LiquidSky Software, Inc., RemoteMyApp, IBM, Hatch Entertainment Ltd., Cloudzen, Sony Corporation, ParsecCloud Inc., Microsoft, Crytek GmbH, Amazon Web Services Inc., Blade (Shadow), Samsung Electronics, GameFly, Inc and Google Inc.

Global Cloud Gaming Market Dynamics –

The increasing user of gaming devices is the key factor which drives the growth of cloud gaming market. Technological developments and revolution in graphics that show realistic views are attractive part for the gamers. Additional Growing innovation in smart phone sector and increasing number of mobile users are also supplementing the cloud gaming market growth worldwide. For instance: According to the latest figures the numbers of mobile phone users in the world are around 4.9 billion in 2018. Furthermore, increasing presence of high speed internet in the world is also one of the major factors drive the market growth for cloud gaming. Increasing better user experience through the technological development in cloud gaming technology is also drives the market growth within the forecast period. Device compatibility may be a restraining factor for the market growth.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Cloud Gaming Market in Future

North America is expected to dominate the cloud gaming market, due to the convenience of high-speed internet, high user of smart devices, and the attendance of major players in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the cloud gaming market within the forecast period. The increasing adoption of technologies in China, India, and South Korea for gaming and high accessibility of low-cost smartphones and tablets are some factors foster the market growth for cloud computing in this region. In addition, the rising number of smart phone users in this region is also supplementing the growth of this market. For example; China and India has around 1 billion mobile subscribers and accounted for approximately 50% of mobile subscriber growth from 2017-2020.

Key Benefits for Global Cloud Gaming Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Cloud Gaming Market Segmentation

By Type

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Platform

Smartphones

PCs

Others

By Service Type

Video Streaming

File Streaming

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

