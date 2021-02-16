Clinical Data Analytics Market 2021 Advancement And Precise Outlook-Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Caradigm, CareEvolution, Inc.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Clinical Data Analytics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Clinical Data Analytics investments from 2019 till 2024.

The global clinical data analytics market was valued at USD 5.29 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 33.07% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Clinical data analytics in the healthcare sector plays a prominent role in curing and predicting diseases, which increases the quality of care and nullifies preventable deaths, which occur due to the negligence of some chronic diseases.

The Clinical Data Analytics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Caradigm, CareEvolution, Inc., Cerner Corp, Health Catalyst, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, McKesson Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation

Key Market Trends

Quality Improvement and Clinical Bench-marking to Hold Significant Share

Healthcare professionals have always had a great deal of information they could use, but that data was not easy to access manually due to the huge sheer volume of the data. With the advent of digitization, the ability to deconstruct data in medical imaging for analyzing can cause a drastic change in the healthcare industry.

Combining huge volumes and types of data along with the technological improvements for analyzing massive amounts of information is creating significant opportunities for improving healthcare quality across the globe.

Leveraging technologies like big data and utilizing computer systems such as IBM Watson allows analysis of verbal expressions, degradation in handwriting, facial expressions in predicting the disease among a host of other functions.

United States to be a Major Market

As per the National Institutes of Health, in 2016, the United States alone accounted for 40% of clinical trials worldwide. The collected data that is being generated from different sources need to be studied and analyzed for chalking out strategies for effective population health management. Under the new rules by the US government for Medicare, hospitals and doctors will be subject to financial penalties under Medicare if they are not using electronic health records (EHR). Though the United States has always been known to be a pioneer in use of advanced technologies for treating patients, doctors and hospitals have been slow to replace paper records with electronic records. These steps are being taken to put these EHRs to meaningful use. Enforcement of these new regulations is expected to provide impetus to the demand for clinical data analytics solutions in the region.

