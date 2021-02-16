China Data Center Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – Alibaba Group Holding Limited, China Mobile

The China Data Center Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The China Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2021 – 2025. Increased smart cities initiatives, procurement of renewable energy resources, increase in cloud-based services, and rise of digital transformation and expansion of colocation and hyper-scale Datacenter facilities are expected to drive the data center market in China.

Top Leading Companies of China Data Center Market are Alibaba Group Holding Limited, China Mobile and others.

China leads the world in internet consumption, with 710 million people online, according to a recent report by CNNIC (China’s Internet Network Information Center). As demand for cloud computing and other data services continues to grow in China, advances in data center technology can be expected to play a key role in both the integration of these technologies with modern manufacturing, and China’s gradual transition to a service economy.

Industry News and Updates:

– In December 2019 – China Mobile International has opened a data center in the UK, marking its first such facility in Europe. The new site serves as an international network exchange hub and internet data center (IDC) and will facilitate connectivity between Asia and Europe.

– In January 2019 – Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group launched its second data center in Japan, catering for the rising demand from customers who are required to process and analyze a large volume of data using machine-learning technologies. The launch comes with the latest advanced cloud offerings, with more than double capacity within the country.

Key Market Trends

Hyperscale Data Center to Drive the Market Growth

– The growing need for data centers and cloud resources from both the consumer service and business perspective has led to the development of large-scale public cloud data centers, called hyper-scale data centers. According to Cisco, hyperscale data centers are expected to increase by more than 60% by 2021, as compared to 2016.

Phenomenal Growth in E-commerce is Fuelling Demand for the Market

– China’s stride into fifth-generation mobile telecommunications technology and the booming e-commerce sector is elevating the value of data centres.E-commerce and financial services sectors are adopting digital technology for efficient business processes. Currently, more than 70% of the population in China are using e-commerce services for performing commercial and non-commercial activities.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The China Data Center Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.