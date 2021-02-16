Charging Equipment for EV Market Demand Penetration, Technology Enhancements and Future Trends: ABB, AddEnergie, AeroVironment, Allego, Blink Charging, Chargemaste

The Charging Equipment for EV Market Research Report 2021: Growth Analysis by Level of Charging and By Charging Infrastructure provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

A plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) includes a traditional combustion engine with an electric motor that can be recharged with an external power source, such as a home electric outlet. Battery electric vehicles (EVs) work by storing electricity from the grid in a large battery.

Competitive Landscape and Global Market Share Analysis

Charging Equipment for EV competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Charging Equipment for EV sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Charging Equipment for EV are: ABB, AddEnergie, AeroVironment, Allego, Blink Charging, Chargemaster, ChargePoint, ClipperCreek, Efacec, Electrify America, Enel, ENGIE/EVBox, E.ON

Market segmentation

Charging Equipment for EV market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value.

Segment by Type, the Charging Equipment for EV market is segmented into

AC Charging

DC Charging

Charging equipment is classified by the maximum amount of power in kilowatts provided to the battery. There are several levels of charging equipment. In North America, the standards are:

AC Level 1, which is a 120-volt (V) alternating current (AC) plug. A full charge at Level 1 can take between 8 and 20 hours, depending on the battery capacity of the vehicle. Charging rate is approximately 1 kW.

AC Level 2, which is a 240-volt AC plug and requires installation of home charging equipment. Level 2 charging can take between 3 and 8 hours, again depending on the battery capacity of the vehicle. Charging rates fall within a range of 3 kW to 20 kW.

Direct Current (DC) fast charging, which is as high as 600 V, enables charging along heavy traffic corridors and at public stations. A DC fast charge can take less than 30 minutes to charge a battery to most of its capacity.

Segment by Application, the Charging Equipment for EV market is segmented into

Home/Private Chargers

Public Charging

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Charging Equipment for EV market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Charging Equipment for EV market in important countries (regions), including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and ROW.

Asia Pacific market during the forecast period:

China’s rapidly growing economy is driving the expansion of advanced technologies to improve electrification in the country. China has spent approximately USD 2.4 billion till 2020 to improve the charging facility infrastructure in the country.

The Japnese, Korean Governments have also come up with measures to drastically improve the number of electric vehicle charging points across their countries in the coming years. The Indian government has also announced plans to equip 69,000 EV charging stations across india as part of its first phase of EV infrastructure growth, which may have a demand of 4 lakh charging stations by 2026.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

