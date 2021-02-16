Carpet Tile Market Research Report by Component, by Deployment, by End User – Global Forecast to 2027

Flooring is one of the most attractive sub-segment of construction market. It is divided into two major segments, comprising of soft flooring and hard flooring. The carpet tiles, which are a part of soft flooring is referred to as carpet squares or modular carpet and are popular in both residential as well as non-residential sectors. Their flexibility in the terms of ease of installation, highly level of customizability in terms of design and size, optimum pricing, and certain attributes such as noise insulation and easy maintenance make their demand high.

The global carpet tile market can be segmented on the basis of its end users; into residential and non-residential. Non-Residential comprises of offices, educational institutes, retail, healthcare, and hospitability.

Factors such as increasing construction spending, rising office completion volume, growing disposable income and comparative advantages over other flooring solutions are the chief growth drivers for this market. However, shift towards hard floor coverings such as wood & ceramics and high sensitivity to economic fluctuations tend to hinder the growth prospects of this market. The major trend for global carpet tile suggests renovation construction to remain as a key demand creator.

The report “Global Carpet Tile Market (by Segment & Region): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” provides a comprehensive study of global market and also major regional markets. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in-depth. The global market is highly competitive consisting of several large enterprises including Mohawk Industries Inc., Tarkett SA, Interface, Inc. and Balta Group NV. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of leading players are discussed in detail.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Flooring Overview

1.1.1 Flooring Types by Product Material

1.2 Carpet Tile Overview

1.2.1 Types of Carpet Tile by Fibers

1.2.2 Types of Carpet Tile Flooring

1.2.3 Carpet Tile End-Users

2. Global Flooring Market

2.1 Global Flooring Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Flooring Market Volume by Regions

2.3 Global Flooring Market Volume by Flooring Type

2.4 Global Soft Flooring Market Forecast by Value

3. Global Carpet Tile Market

3.1 Global Carpet Tile Market by Value

3.2 Global Carpet Tile Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Carpet Tile Market Value by Region

3.4 Global Carpet Tile Market Value by Segments

3.4.1 Global Office Carpet Tile Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 Global Office Carpet Tile Market by Construction Type

3.4.3 Global Education Carpet Tile Market Forecast by Value

3.4.4 Global Education Carpet Tile Market by Construction Type

3.4.5 Global Government Carpet Tile Market Forecast by Value

3.4.6 Global Government Carpet Tile Market by Construction Type

4. Regional Carpet Tile Market

4.1 The Americas

4.1.1 The Americas Carpet Tile Market by Value

4.1.2 The Americas Carpet Tile Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Carpet Tile Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Carpet Tile Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Carpet Tile Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia-Pacific Carpet Tile Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Global Construction Spending

5.1.2 Increasing Office Completion

5.1.3 Growing Disposable Income

5.1.4 Rising Residential Renovation In Europe

5.1.5 Comparative Advantage of Carpet Tiles Over Other Flooring Solutions

5.2 Key Trends & Development

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific To Become Primary Market In Next Few Years

5.2.2 Renovation Continues to Remain Major Demand Creator for Carpet Tile

5.2.3 Architectural & Design (A&D) and End Users Affecting the Carpet Tile Market

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Substitution of Soft Flooring with Other Floorings

5.3.2 Economic Volatility

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Carpet Tile Market

6.1.1 Revenue & Market Cap. Comparison by Company

6.1.2 Key Company Comparison by Product Offerings

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Mohawk Industries Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Tarkett SA

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Interface, Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Balta Group NV

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

Continue…

