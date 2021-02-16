Building Automation System Market 2021 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2026

The Building Automation System market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Market. The Building Automation System market report is an analytical assessment of the prime challenges that are to come in the market in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The scope of this Building Automation System market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Global building automation system market is estimated to reach USD 73 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., ABB, Carel Industries S.p.A., Carrier Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, United Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Legrand, Hubbell, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, BuildingIQ, Nest Labs, KMC Controls, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and among others.

Global Building Automation System Market: Segment Analysis

By Technology

Wireless Technologies Zigbee Enocean Z–Wave Wi-Fi Bluetooth Thread Infrared

Wired Technologies Digital Addressable Lighting Interface KNX Lonworks Building Automation and Control Network Modbus



By Offering

Facility Management Systems

Security and Access Control Systems

Fire Protection Systems

Building Energy Management Software

BAS Services

Others

By Application

Residential

Diy Home Automation

Commercial

Office Buildings

Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Airports and Railway Stations

Industrial

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Technological developments in building automation system, this act as a driver to the market

Increasing in adoption of automated security systems in buildings, this act as a driver to the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled professionals, this act as restraints to the market

High cost of installation, this act as restraints to the market

Key Developments in the Building Automation System Market:

In October 2018, United Technologies Corp. announced to acquire S2 Security (US), it is a leading manufacturer of unified security and video management solutions, to combined it with Lenel to form LenelS2, a global leader in advanced access control systems and services.

In July 2018, Dubai Airports selected data analytics and smart building technology of Siemens AG to guarantee annual energy savings of almost 20% every year by the implementation of energy-efficient measures.

Key questions answered in the Global Building Automation System Market report include:

What will be Building Automation System market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Building Automation System market?

Who are the key players in the world Building Automation System industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Building Automation System market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Building Automation System industry?

