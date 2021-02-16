Blow-fill-Seal Market with Analysis, In-Depth Research & SWOT analysis by Major Companies to 2026

The Global Blow-fill-Seal market was estimated at USD 270.1 million in 2017, and is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 414.5 million by the end of 2025, with the help of CAGR estimated to be at 5.5% in the forecasted period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Blow-fill-Seal Market, By Products Covered (Vials, Bottles, Ampoules, Pre-filled Syringes & Injectables), Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene), End-Users (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



• Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co. Ltd.,

• Weiler Engineering Inc.,

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.,

• Shanghai Sunway International Trade Co. Ltd.,

• Horizon Pharma plc.,

• Catalent Inc.,

• Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions,

• Brevetti Angela S.r.l.,

• Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.,

• Pharmapack Co. Ltd.,

• San Tung Machinery Industry Co. Ltd.,

• Rommelag Kunststoff-Machinen Vertribsgesellschaft mbH,

• Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation,

• Unither Pharmaceuticals,

• Hunan CHINASUN pharmaceutical machinery CO.,Ltd.,

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Blow-fill-Seal Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Blow-fill-Seal Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Blow-fill-Seal Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis



