Blockchain Identity Management Market 2021 Will Rapidly Grow in All Over the World by Top Companies Analysis IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc.,

The Blockchain Identity Management market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Market. The Blockchain Identity Management market report is an analytical assessment of the prime challenges that are to come in the market in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The scope of this Blockchain Identity Management market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Blockchain Identity Management Market is projected to register a CAGR of 52.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Blockchain Identity Management market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Bitnation, Blockverify, BTL Group Ltd., Cambridge Blockchain, LLC, Civic Technologies, Inc., Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID, IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc., uPort, UniqID, Tradle, Oracle, ShoCard, Nodalblock

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Dynamics:

INCREASED DIGITALIZATION OF BUSINESS AND PROCESSES

Digitalization of business processes describes the digital transformation based on digital applications, IT infrastructure, and optimally networked data and systems. Digitalization is taking place in almost every industry, such as management, IT, controlling and finances, marketing, sales, customer services, production and HR among other domains of a company, in order to provide seamless user experience. Many organizations are taking initiative towards expansion and building of digital capabilities, which are aimed at top line revenue growth. There are various technologies driving digitalization in businesses, including blockchain, artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of Things, robotic process automation and cloud technology among other technologies. For an instance, based on a survey, blockchain technology is expected to overtake other technologies, such as data analysis, cloud computing and internet of things in venture capital investment.

RAPID INCREASE OF ONLINE SERVICES AND CLOUD APPLICATIONS

The number of online users has been increased significantly with the advent of mobile applications. The flow of communication has been enhanced with the availability of connected devices and smartphones with increased internet penetration. With the emergence of cloud computing, every industry has undergone tremendous transformation, due to its rapid development and deployment capabilities. Adoption of cloud computing in businesses has enabled the necessary automation and standardization, which includes reduced IT overhead costs, help scaling IT processes up and down as per the requirement, improving the overall flexibility of IT, increasing the service quality through the self-healing feature of standard solutions.

Product Launch

In February, 2019, IBM unveiled its latest product portfolio for Internet of things (IoT) solutions which involve advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for assisting intensive organizations such as Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

In November, 2018, Amazon Web Services announced its 13 latest machine learning capabilities and services, which include 1/18 scale autonomous racing car for developers and a custom chip for machine learning inference.

In October, 2018, Civic Technologies, Inc. launched a new solution, Civic Connect. Civic Connect is an app-to-app integration which enables mobile apps to integrate Civic Secure Login and reusable KYC to authenticate users.

In April, 2018, BTL Group Ltd. announced the launch of Interbit platform for testing and feedback. Interbit is proprietary next-generation token free blockchain platform which is built to address the scalability and privacy shortcomings of blockchain platforms.

In November, 2016, Bitnation released marriage app on Ethereum Blockchain. The application went into Ethereum Hackathon. This application is a functional jurisdiction in a robust marriage contract, such as ability to choose code of arbitrator, law and create a sign, an escrow, timestamp or contract.

Important Features of the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Report:

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Segmentation:

By Networks (Permissioned, Permissionless),

Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers),

Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises),

Industry (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others)

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Blockchain Identity Management market

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Blockchain Identity Management , Applications of Blockchain Identity Management , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Blockchain Identity Management , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Blockchain Identity Management Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, The Blockchain Identity Management Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Blockchain Identity Management

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type Invasive Blockchain Identity Management, Non-Invasive Blockchain Identity Management, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, The Consumers Analysis of Global Blockchain Identity Management ;

Chapter 12, Blockchain Identity Management Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, Blockchain Identity Management sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

To comprehend Global Blockchain Identity Management market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Blockchain Identity Management market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

