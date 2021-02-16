Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market Size, Share, Growth, Upcoming Trends, Demand and Competitive Outlook by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s report, titled “Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global automotive electric fuel pumps market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of 6% by 2025.

Automotive electric fuel pump is utilized to pump gasoline or fuel from the gas tank to the injectors in the engine. It primarily generates positive electrical pressure in the fuel lines that drive the fuel to the internal combustion engine. Automotive electric fuel pumps are usually installed in passenger cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles. They are configured to send signals to the engine regarding the required quantity of fuel in the tank. As compared to the conventionally used mechanical pumps, automotive electric fuel pumps provide longer service life, improved fuel supply, minimal noise generation, and higher interference suppression.

The expanding automotive industry, coupled with the growing demand for passenger vehicles, is currently driving the market for the automotive electric fuel pump. Additionally, the widespread adoption of these pumps for delivering an adequate amount of fuel and maintaining optimal pressure between the carburetor and pump, while mitigating overheating and vapor lock, is also propelling the global market. Moreover, the rising integration of multi-port fuel injection systems in modern automobiles is further augmenting the demand for automotive electric fuel pumps. In line with this, the rapid development of lightweight and cost-effective product variants will continue to spur the global market for automotive electric fuel pumps in the coming years.

Breakup by Motor Type:

Brushed DC Motor

Brushless DC Motor

Breakup by Technology:

Turbine Style

Sliding Vane

Roller Vane

Breakup by Pump Type:

Low Pressure Electric Fuel Pump

Inline Electric Fuel Pump

Others

Breakup by Application

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ACDelco, Aisan Industry Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Daewha Fuel Pump Ind., Ltd, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, General, Motors Company, Pricol Limited, Robert Bosch, Visteon Corporation, etc.

