Automotive Composites Market – Industry Trends and Developments 2020 – 2027| Top Players- TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., SGL Carbon, Solvay, UFP Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv and Forecast to 2027

Key Pointers Covered in the Automotive Composites Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Automotive composites market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 24.58 Billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 12.40% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Automotive composites market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising demand of compact, light and shock resistant cars in the market.

The major players covered in the automotive composites market report are TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., SGL Carbon, Solvay, UFP Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv., Gurit, TEIJIN LIMITED., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Plasan Carbon Composites, Continental Structural Plastics Inc., Owens Corning, 3B – the fibreglass company, Hexcel Corporation, Muhr und Bender KG, GMS COMPOSITES, TPI Composites., Hanwha Azdel., Magna International Inc., mahindra CIE services limited, AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd, SABIC, Creative Composites, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Formaplex, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Automotive Composites Market Scope and Segments

Automotive composites market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, vehicle type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of fiber type, automotive composites market is segmented into carbon fiber automotive composites, glass fiber automotive composites, and other fibers automotive composites.

Based on resin type, automotive composites market is segmented into thermoset automotive composites, and thermoplastic automotive composites. Thermoset automotive composites have been further segmented into polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, epoxy resin, and others. Thermoplastic automotive composites have been further segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyamide (PA), polyphenylene sulphide (PPS), and others.

On the basis of manufacturing process, automotive composites market is segmented into compression molded automotive composites, injection molded automotive composites, resin transfer molded automotive composites, and other processes. Other processes have been further segmented into filament winding process, continuous process, and manual process.

Based on vehicle type, automotive composites market is segmented into non-electric vehicles, and electric vehicles.

Based on regions, the Automotive Composites Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

