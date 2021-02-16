Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market is Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 12.39% From 2020 – 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automatic Identification and Data Capture industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Automatic identification and data capture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.39% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on fintech block chain market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Automation identification and data capture is a class of advanced technology which is used to gather data from different source such as individual, question, picture or sound without manual information section. It is a technique of identification as well as recognition of entities.

Rapid growth in increasing e-commerce industry, rising growth in the use of smartphones for scanning and image and increasing convenience in making small-value payments are the factors driving the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market. High deployment cost of AIDC solutions is restraining the automatic identification and data capture market. Growing supply chain management and healthcare industries acts as an opportunity. A Malware attack is one of the challenges faced by the automatic identification and data capture market.

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Scope and Market Size

Automatic identification and data capture market is segmented on the basis of offering, product and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on offering, automatic identification and data capture market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on product, automatic identification and data capture market is segmented into barcodes, magnetic stripe cards, smart cards, optical character recognition (OCR) systems, RFID products, and biometric systems. Barcodes are sub-segmented into barcode scanners and barcode printers. Smart cards are sub-segmented into contact smart cards and contactless smart cards. RFID products are sub-segmented into RFID scanners, RFID tags and RFID printers. Biometric systems are sub-segmented into face recognition systems, IRIS recognition system and voice recognition system.

Based on vertical, automatic identification and data capture market is segmented into manufacturing, retail, transportation and logistics, banking and finance, healthcare, government and others. Manufacturing is sub-segmented into smartphone manufacturers, automotive and food and beverages. Retail is sub-segmented into warehouses, supermarkets and e-commerce companies. Transportation and logistics are sub-segmented into public transport, courier and postal services and freight forwarding.

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Country Level Analysis

Automatic identification and data capture market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, offering, product and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the automatic identification and data capture market because of the rise in the adoption of new trends such as BYOD that can be used on-the-move which indicates potential growth of the automatic identification and data capture market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Share Analysis

Automatic identification and data capture market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to fintech block chain market.

The major players covered in the automatic identification and data capture market report are Datalogic S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Synaptics, Sato Holdings Corporation, JADAK Tech, Axicon Auto ID Ltd., Microscan System, Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., IMPINJ Inc., Better Online Solutions, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Epson America Inc., Allien Technologies Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporatio among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Automatic Identification and Data Capture market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automatic Identification and Data Capture market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automatic Identification and Data Capture market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

