Australia Wearables Market Current Status and Challenges with Future Opportunities to 2026 including Key players Samsung Electronics, Garmin, Fitbit

The wearable market in Australia is expected to register a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period from 2021 – 2026. Smart wearables offer a multitude of features, which include fitness tracking, managing daily tasks, checking emails and making contactless payments, etc. Hence the change of consumer lifestyle and rising awareness of advanced technology will influence the growth of this market.

– The Australian wearable market is multiplying due to the faster adoption of advanced technologies into wearable objects such as eyewear, wristband, and watch. These technologically advanced products are used in military, health, and wellness, the fitness of general people. For instance, in 2020, Bragi and Cotron collaborated to provide end-to-end wearables audio solution for its customers.

Competitive Landscape

The major vendors in this market are holding 60 to 70% of the market share. Hence the market concentration for this market is high. Moreover, market players are moving towards providing technologically integrated products through the massive investment in their research and development section, which have enabled them to gain a competitive advantage over the other competitors in this market.

– June 2020: Apple previewed watchOS 7, that delivers enhanced customization tools and robust new health and fitness features to the advanced smartwatch. This new watchOS7 can provide sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types, which can help its users to remain healthy, active, and connected.

– January 2020: Nuheara Limited launched a new IQbuds2 MAX wireless earbud, which has a hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Nuhearas EarID technology, and Speech in Noise Control (SINC). Hence these innovative features provide the users to customize and control their hearing experiences.

Key Market Trends

Head-Mounted Display Will Drive the Growth of this Market

– The factors that support the penetration of head-mounted display in the consumer market are a result of declining prices of components such as micro displays in the Australian market. These micro displays are an essential component for both helmet-mounted displays and eyewear displays. Moreover, lightweight’s wearable technology has led to rapid innovation for these products. Virtual prototyping provides a significant opportunity for car manufacturers where users can use this technology by evaluating accurate positions of different components and communicating different customization to the designers.

– According to the E-safety research of the Australian Government that 60% of the Australian population are gamers. The increasing demand for games is supporting the growth of head-mounted displays in this region. Moreover, most of these head-mounted displays are highly suitable for playing in the console. Hence, the rapid increase of console and PC gamers is fulling the growth of this market.

The Growing number of Adult Population will drive this Market

– The growing adult population is driving the growth of this wearable markets. According to the Digital Australia 2020 report, the total population in Australia is 25.35million, and out of those 19.6 million people are 18 and above. This increasing young population and rising awareness of health among the young generation is fueling the growth of this market.

– Moreover, the growing GDP and rapidly increasing urbanized population are creating a substantial market opportunity for the smartwatch, HMD, fitness trackers, and other wearables. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 86.1% of the total population is urban population, and this will increase by 1.43% in future years.

– There have been several advancements for adults in healthcare sectors, such as introducing hearables, or wireless computing earpieces, and brainwave-reading technology. For instance, Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) are becoming increasingly popular with diabetic patients, who can wear the devices all the time to monitor their glucose levels.

– Major vendors in this market are continuously innovating to create a unique differentiation from its other competitors. For instance, in 2019, Samsung launched Galaxy Watch Active 2, which can provide improved heart rate and an accelerometer. According to the company, this product will help adults who are suffering from heart and sugar-related diseases.

