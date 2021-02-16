API Testing Market is Expected to Rise to An Estimated Value of USD 2531.66 Million by 2026

The research and analysis conducted in API Testing Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and API Testing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, API Testing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2531.66 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 20.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market can be attributed to the growing adoption of API strategies by businesses, rising complexities in the IT sector and the implementation of advanced techniques for software development, which boosts the demand for API testing.

Market Definition: Global API Testing Market

API stands for application program interface. It is used to build software, and facilitates communication between software programs. It deals with access to the application without a user interface through collective form of software function and procedures. It is a testing software that checks if the functionality, reliability, performance, security are met, ensuring that the desires of the applications and developers are met beforehand. API software is less time consuming than that of GUI testing. XML or JSON can be used to exchange data which are language independent. It has its wide application in IT and telecommunication banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and ecommerce, media and entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, government.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-api-testing-market&utm_source=Somesh

Market Drivers:

Businesses adopting open API strategies

Adoption of agile practices for software development

Complexities in the IT sector and the need for testing the performance, drive the market for this demand

Implementation of modern techniques of agile and DevOps practices for software development, requires the adoption of modern testing methods thereby driving the demand for API testing

Market Restraints:

Data regulations and policies

Problems relating to safety and privacy of data hinder the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global API Testing Market

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

By Technology

Optical

Magnetic

Photoelectric

By Component

API Testing Tools/Software

API Testing Services Managed Services Professional Services Cloud integration and migration Training and consulting



By Vertical

IT and Telecommunication Banking

Financial Services

Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

By Organization Size

Large Companies

Small and Mid-sized Businesses

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-api-testing-market&utm_source=Somesh

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Oracle acquired Apiary a pioneer in API management, with a focus on assisting companies running in a digitally advanced economy and API expansion. With this acquisition, Oracle would be able to help its clients in managing their entire API lifestyle and provide integrated applications.

In November 2018, Broadcom Inc., a worldwide leader in developing and supplying semiconductors and software solutions acquired CA Technologies, leader in API Management and software solutions consisting of Project Portfolio Management, Agile Planning and Requirements, Automation. With this acquisition, this would enhance Broadcom’s position, and help serve its clients better.

Competitive Analysis: Global API Testing Market

Global API testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of API testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global API Testing Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the API testing market are Astegic Inc., Axway, Bleum, Broadcom, CYGNET INFOTECH, IBM, Inflectra Corporation, Infosys Limited, Load Impact AB., LogiGear Corporation, Micro Focus, Nevatech, Inc., PARASOFT, Tricentis, Vector Software, Inc., SmartBear Software, Oracle, QualityLogic, Runscope, Centrify Corporation, QSG, SendGrid, Sybrant Technologies, among others.

Research Methodology: Global API Testing Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of API Testing market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on API Testing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the API Testing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in API Testing market.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-api-testing-market&utm_source=Somesh

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-api-testing-market?utm_source=Somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com