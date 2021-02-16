Antistatic Agents Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Antistatic Agents Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global antistatic agents market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Antistatic agents include chemical compounds that are added to polymers for reducing the static buildup on plastic material surfaces. They are widely classified into external agents that are sprayed or coated over plastic products, and internal agents that are mixed into the plastic matrix. Antistatic agents are mostly available in liquid, powder, pellets, and microbead forms and are used across diverse sectors, such as packaging, electronics, automotive, textile, etc.

Market Trends

The expanding automotive sector, coupled with the increasing use of antistatic agents in polymer-based automobile components to improve fuel-efficiency and operational life of the engine, is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for antistatic agents in the packaging industry for manufacturing polyvinyl chloride (PVC)- and polyethylene terephthalate (PET)-based packaging products, is further catalyzing the market. Growing applications of antistatic agents in the consumer electronics sector to minimize the presence of static charge in polymer-based electronic parts are also augmenting the product demand on a global level. Additionally, the increasing inclination towards the liquid variants of antistatic agents based on their high spreadability and convenient usage is further driving the global market.

Antistatic Agents Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

Kao Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Polyone Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of form, product, polymer type. End use industry and region.

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powder

Pellets

Microbeads

Breakup by Product:

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Glycerol Monostearate

Diethanolamides

Others

Breakup by Polymer Type:

Polypropylene (PP)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive

Textiles

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

