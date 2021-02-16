Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, CSL Behring Limited

The Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Anticoagulant reversal drugs market was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 15.0%, during the forecast period. The major factors which are attributing to the growth of the anticoagulant reversal drugs market are a rise in the global prevalence of multiple cardiovascular indications, atrial fibrillation, increase in intracranial and gastrointestinal hemorrhages with the increasing geriatric population.

Top Leading Companies of Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, CSL Behring Limited, Pfizer Inc, Octapharma AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc and others.

Industry News and Updates:

The anticoagulant reversal drugs market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe and while others are launching generic products.

Key Market Trends

Coagulation Factor is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market

Andexxa is the first and only approved drug for the reversal of the effect of Coagulation Factor Xa inhibitors in adult patients. Portola Pharmaceuticals launched Andexxa in 2018, which accounted for the highest revenue of the company with is more than 34% of Q-o-Q Growth. Portola plans to manage the availability of Andexxa to as many hospitals and patients as possible to meet their higher requirements, which directly fuels the growth of Coagulation factor Segment in the US and Europe.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period.

North America is expected to dominate the overall anticoagulant reversal drugs market, throughout the forecast period. The dominance is due to several factors such as well-established direct reimbursement policies and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. In the North America region the United States holds the largest market share due to accelerated drug approval initiative by USFDA and prevention programs for blood disorders executed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also favored the market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by factors like rising patient population for diseases such as atrial fibrillation, strokes, and other cardiopulmonary diseases. Ongoing trials in the region will further stimulate market growth in the region.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.