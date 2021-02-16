Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Growing Business Overview and Forecast by 2027- Accenture, ACI WORLDWIDE, INC, BAE Systems plc, EastNets.com, Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, Nasdaq Inc., SAS Institute Inc., NICE Ltd.

The anti-money laundering solution market was dominated by North America in 2019. Money laundering among the North American countries have been a shared concern, and owing to this, the countries have been addressing the concern by both harmonizing the money laundering norms and enabling financial information sharing among its three key economies. However, there persist several concerns regarding the efficacy of the regulation, as a few market participants criticize it to affect people’s right to privacy. Money laundering in the US is a serious issue.

The main reason of laundered funds comes from the accessibility of the financial system. Trade-based money laundering is an alternative method by which criminals have laundered funds in the US. To avoid this, companies are deploying anti-money laundering solutions, which is likely to boost the market globally. The region comprises a few prominent associations responsible for the designing and implementing the anti-money laundering solution regulation. For instance, the Financial Action Task Force (FTAF) is an intergovernmental organization in North America that creates international policies to battle money laundering. The US, Canada, and Mexico are members of the FTAF and over the years have successfully fulfilled with the recommendations issued by the organization. Herewith, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FININT) of FTAF has enabled the international cooperation to disclose information leading to investigation and prosecution of criminals. With the existence of such regulatory bodies, the region has enabled to significantly attract the demand for solutions that comply with the anti-money laundering solution regulations and allow the businesses to function without any financial perjury.

