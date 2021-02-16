Business
Analysis of COVID-19 on Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fibers Market
Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fibers Market Share
Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fibers Market Introduction:
- Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fibers (UHMWPEF), a subgroup of thermoplastic polyethylene fibers, are characterized by extremely long chains and consequently, are a very tough material. Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fibers are made of extremely long chains of polyethylene, which all align in the same direction. These fibers derive strength largely from the length of each individual molecule (chain).
- Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fibers possess remarkable specific mechanical properties; hence, these properties are boosting their application in various applications in diverse fields such as medical, filtration, batteries, fibers, additives, and membranes.
- In terms of product, the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers market can be segmented into medical grade & prosthetics, fibers, sheets, rods, and others. The sheets segment is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to an increase in use of UHMWPEF in the form of liners in industrial sectors.
Key Drivers of Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fibers Market
- Rise in use of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers as additives and membranes for personal protective equipment and anti-ballistic applications in the defence industry is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Several governments across the globe are encouraging the use of ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fibers in such applications. Additionally, increase in military R&D expenditure by various governments to improve the performance of personal protective equipment and ballistic missiles is expected to boost the demand for ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fibers.
- Excellent properties of UHMWPF are boosting their application in numerous industries such as automotive, healthcare, and shipbuilding, thereby boosting the ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fibers market. UHMWPF possess excellent mechanical and chemical properties such as high abrasion resistance, superior impact strength, low reactivity to chemicals and additives, higher flexibility, and self-lubricating characteristic. Consequently, UHMWPF are used in various rollers, guides, plates, and liners.
Restraints of Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fibers Market
- Lack of universal directives pertaining to applications of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers is likely to hamper the market in the near future. Every country has different directives and legislations pertaining to the use of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers. Companies find it difficult to comply with these country-wise directives and legislations. This can discourage investment in the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers market, thereby hampering the market.
- Lack of awareness and low rate of adoption of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers in several developed and underdeveloped countries are projected to restrain the market during the forecast period
COVID-19 impact on Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fibers Market
- The COVID-19 outbreak is hampering the demand for ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers in several applications. Numerous governments across the globe enforced lockdowns as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This lockdown has resulted in the slowdown and halt in manufacturing operations, restrictions on supply and transport, and infrastructure slowdown, which are declining the demand for ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers.
- Key players operating in the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers are primarily tier I and tier II manufacturers and suppliers. Manufacture and supply chain facilities of these manufacturers have spread across various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Several of these players have halted their production output for the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has negatively impacted the demand and supply chain of these materials. Thus, the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers market is projected to decline in 2020.
Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fibers Market
- In terms of region, the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers market can be split into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
- Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers market, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of the automotive industry in China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to boost the consumption of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers during the forecast period.
- The market in North America is also expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to an increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with the presence of a well-established automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada
- Europe is expected to hold a major share of the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers market owing to a rise in use of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers in medical applications