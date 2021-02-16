Ammonia Market 2020 – Overview of Vital Industry Drivers| Top Players- Yara, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nutrien Ltd., GROUP DF, OCI NV, EuroChem, SABIC

Ammonia Market is supposed to grow during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. With the proper use of excellent practice models and brilliant method of research, this outstanding market report is generated which aids businesses to unearth the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. Not to mention, this Global Ammonia Industry report delivers an exhaustive study with respect to present and upcoming opportunities which shed light on the future investment in the market. Ammonia Market research provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market

Global ammonia market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growth in fertilizer industry and increasing consumption of protein rich diets are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ammonia market are Yara, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nutrien Ltd., GROUP DF, OCI NV, EuroChem, SABIC, Orica Limited, URALCHEM JSC, AB “Achema”, PJSC «Togliattiazot», IFFCO, Qatar Fertiliser Company, Koch Fertilizer, LLC, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Trammo, Inc., OCI Nitrogen, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC, Praxair Technology, Inc., Linde, , LSB Industries and others.

Mono-ammonium Phosphate

Di-ammonium Phosphate

Urea, Nitric Acid

Ammonium Sulphate

Ammonium Nitrate

Others

Agriculture

Textile

Mining, Refrigeration

Industrial Chemicals

Agrochemical

Explosives

Fertilizers

Fibers and Plastics

Pharmaceutical

Pulp and Paper

Others

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Ammonia market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Ammonia Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Ammonia Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Ammonia market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

