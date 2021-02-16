AI in IoT Market 2021 Is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players : SAP SE, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com

Global AI in IoT Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global AI in IoT Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global AI in IoT investments from 2021 till 2026.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the IoT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The Global AI in IoT market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Amazon Web Services, International Business Machines Corporation, Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd., SAP SE, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., PTC Inc., SAS, General Electric, Hitachi ID Systems among others.

Scope of the Report

Both technologies, when blended, create intelligent machines that simulate rational behavior and supports in decision making with little or no human interference. The growing emphasis on effective management of data generated from IoT devices to gain valuable insights and real-time monitoring to curate an enhanced customer experience are the key growth drivers for the market.

– Additionally, the majority of the companies are shifting to cloud from on-premise AI, owing to faster delivery time with low latency and real-time tracking, which is likely to foster the studied market growth during the forecast period?. For instance, with Amazon Echo, Amazon has introduced Web Services IoT, which is a managed cloud platform and lets devices connect securely access cloud applications and other devices. They have several partners, such as Fitbit, Uber, Spotify, and others.

– The retail sector is leveraging cloud AI in IoT based services mainly to enhance their customer experience programs and develop more customer-oriented products. For instance, in a smart retail environment, a camera system equipped with computer vision capabilities can use facial recognition to identify customers when they walk through the door. If the system detects the majority of customers walking into the store are Millennials, it can push out product advertisements or in-store specials that appeal to that demographic, therefore driving up sales.

Latest news and developments:

– In October 2019, SAP SE and Verizon partnered to create enterprise solutions that use Verizon’s network and platform capabilities integrated with SAP software and services, particularly the SAP Leonardo Internet of Things (IoT) solution, SAP Edge Services, and analytics, computing and data management capabilities.

– In March 2020, Azure IoT Introduces seamless integration with Cisco IoT. This partnership between Cisco and Azure IoT is expected to simplify customer deployments significantly. It gives customers the ability to securely connect their assets and simply ingest and send IoT data to the cloud. Cisco IoT Gateways will now be pre-integrated to take advantage of the latest in cloud technology from Azure.

Key Market Trends:

Manufacturing Industry is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Manufacturers are increasingly taking steps to achieve 100% automated data management systems. AI-enabled IoT applications for manufacturing can also efficiently deal with operations such as monitoring and optimizing equipment performance, production quality control, and human-to-machine interaction. Faster and efficient manufacturing and supply chain operations allow reducing product cycle time significantly.

– For instance, In June 2019, Microsoft and the BMW Group announced a new community initiative to enable faster, more cost-effective innovation in the manufacturing sector. The goal is to significantly accelerate the future Industrial IoT developments, shorten time to value, and drive production efficiencies while addressing common industrial challenges. The underlying platform will continue to evolve, along with manufacturing requirements, to incorporate innovations, including areas of analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital feedback loops.?

– Moreover, With the high rate of adoption of sensors and connected devices and the enabling of M2M communication, there has been a massive increase in the data points that are generated in the manufacturing industry. These data points could be of various kinds, ranging from a metric describing the time taken for a material to pass through one process cycle or a more advanced one, such as the calculation of the material stress capability in the automotive industry.?

– Various vendors in the market are also offering professional services specific to the manufacturing industry. IBM offers its IoT professional services under Watson, including consulting and boasts prominent clients in manufacturing space. For example, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, an automobile manufacturer in India, has adopted connected engineering solutions from IBM. ?

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

