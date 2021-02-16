Aerial Imaging Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2026 | Blom ASA, Fugro, Nearmap Ltd., Eagle View Technologies, Inc., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC

Global Aerial Imaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Aerial Imaging Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of Aerial Imaging.

The Aerial Imaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

– Aerial mapping of the terrain holds significant importance in various applications, such as forestry, coastal navigation, mining, oil and gas exploration, disaster management, etc., for planning before executing different strategies. The application of GPS and inertial technology to create a detailed and accurate three-dimensional set of points or 3D point cloud models have been gaining attraction from the world’s industrial sectors.

– Further, with the simplifying rules for aerial imaging, the market studied is estimated to witness significant growth. For instance, since March 2020, in India, obtaining defense and regulatory permissions for aerial photography or remote sensing surveys has become more straightforward, with the government launching a web portal for quicker approvals and transparency. The new paperless system developed by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) came into force from March 1, 2020, and hoped to cut down delays, bringing inefficiency.

– Also, the aerial imaging market is witnessing demand from various end-user industries for diversified applications. The multiple applications range from enhanced surveillance and monitoring, disaster management, geospatial mapping, mapping capabilities for infrastructure development, and helping farmers monitor crops, identify problems, etc. As the aerial imaging market is in the nascent stage, the heightening demand for various applications is expected to boost the market growth.

– The market has witnessed increased traction with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic virus. As COVID- 19 started spreading and social distancing measures were implemented, several government and private agencies have begun using high-resolution aerial imagery to identify locations for mobile testing centers, temporary medical facilities, and more.

– In April 2020, an aerial imagery company, Nearmap, announced that it is making its high-resolution aerial imaging available free of cost to the state, local, and county health officials and government agencies in an effort to help them plan COVID-19 relief.

Top Leading Companies of Global Aerial Imaging Market are Blom ASA, Fugro, Nearmap Ltd., Eagle View Technologies, Inc., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Aerial Imaging Productions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, Kucera International Inc., GeoVantage, Inc. (Aeroptic, LLC), Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.), Eagle Aerial Solutions, Aerobotics, (Pty) Ltd., Airobotics, SkyIMD, Inc., and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– August 2020 – Phase One Industrial, a global provider of medium- and large- format metric cameras and imaging solutions for aerial applications, has signed an agreement with Acecore Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for cinema and creative, industrial, and security markets. Together, these companies’ high-end products are opening new opportunities in drone-based high-accuracy mapping and inspection markets.

– March 2019 – Skylum Software has announced AirMagic, the world’s first fully automated AI-powered photo enhancer designed for drone and aerial photography. AirMagic is expected to further ease the process by automating the process of editing the aerial photos and addressing the image quality issues.

Key Market Trends

Construction Industry Expected to Grow Significantly



– The aerial imaging for the construction industry is expected to view a significant growth rate in terms of application. Aerial imaging in construction projects is expected to play an integral role in the building process.

– Using aerial imaging platforms such as drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the construction industry helps the builders survey the site by using the high-resolution images and topographic information which are considered highly accurate. This comprehensive information aids the engineers in estimating and project costs and minimize the cost overrun by preparing a robust project and effective time management.

– Aerial imaging also provides a safe medium for site inspection, delivering real-time data from dangerous areas, and helping contractors mitigate problems before they worsen. By using aerial imaging in construction projects, contractors and site managers have an affordable method for obtaining actionable information and visual collateral that leads to smarter business decisions throughout the construction process.

– Also, many companies are leveraging and integrating various technological benefits to provide products catering to the rising demands of the industry. For instance, in May 2019, Terra Drone Indonesia, a group company of Terra Drone Corporation, which provides industrial drone solutions, has recently completed two pilot projects that demonstrate how construction companies could benefit from drone surveying and mapping services. The company has carried out survey-grade topographic mapping for two different dam construction projects in the country using drones equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market



– The North American aerial imaging market is anticipated to dominate worldwide, owing to the presence of major vendors in the region. Also, the increasing implementation of aerial imaging technology in various end-user industries is further augmenting the market share in the North American Region.

– Also, the deployment of innovative platforms such as drones and UAVs to gather the required data from a high-resolution aerial image gathered is expected to increase the market adoption in the region further.

– The region has been witnessing several efforts by the companies to develop imagery libraries. For instance, in January 2020, Vexcel Imaging, a Colorado-based company, which collects geospatial data, has acquired a fleet of airplanes and other imaging assets from Verisk, a risk analytics company, now a part-owner of Vexcel. By coupling their efforts, they hope to build the world’s most extensive library of geospatial imagery, which governments and other customers could utilize for things such as property assessment, urban planning, or natural disaster response.

– The US military and civil government are increasing their number of operations, with respect to UAS, which is sometimes referred to as drones. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) established six UAS test sites and the Center of Excellence for Unmanned Aircraft Systems. The FAA is also planning partnerships with the technology industry through the Focus Area Pathfinder initiative.

