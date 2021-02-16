Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.35 million lives are lost in road traffic crashes every year. Road traffic accidents also cost several countries approximately 3% of their respective Gross Domestic Product (GDP). To minimize this impact, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has established an impressive target of reducing the global number of road accident injuries and deaths by 50% by 2020.

Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Aptiv, Delphi Automotive Company, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso Corporation, Hella KGAA Hueck & Co, Hyundai Mobis and Texas Instruments Inc are some of the prominent players operating in the global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Get Free Sample PDF for Professional Insights: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2985835

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) market was valued US$ 32.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand significantly with the CAGR of 15.87% from 2021 to 2026.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) focus on the reduction of road accidents and the associated casualties by helping drivers avoid collisions altogether. These systems react faster than any human, are constantly vigilant, and are already being adopted and deployed across various car segments, from premium to economy models. ADAS systems constantly monitor the vehicle surroundings, alert the driver of hazardous road conditions, and take corrective actions, such as slowing or stopping the vehicle.

The demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) that help with monitoring, warning, braking, and steering tasks is anticipated to increase soon, fueled largely by regulatory and consumer interest in safety applications that protect drivers and reduce accidents. For instance, both the European Union and the United States are mandating that all vehicles be equipped with autonomous emergency-braking systems and forward-collision warning systems by 2020.

Enquiry for Discount or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2985835

Insights Presented in the Report

Amongst system type, adaptive cruise control segment holds the major share Based on system type, the market is fragmented into Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Intelligent Park Assist (IPA), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Front Light (AFL), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Drowsiness Monitor System (DMS) and others. The intelligent park assist segment dominated the market with a share of 27.4% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the increased consumer preference towards comfort and luxury, and increased competition between OEMs to offer such driver assistance features.

Amongst sensor type, image sensor is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the market segment by sensor type, the market is segmented into Image Sensor, LiDAR Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Radar Sensor and others. In 2019, Image sensor accounted for 35.9% of market revenue share. Currently, image sensor dominated the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems market and is expected to remain dominant during the analyzed period. The image sensors provide enhanced safety features on the road by offering features such as parking assistance, lane departure warnings, and collision avoidance systems.

Amongst vehicle type, passenger vehicles are expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the market segment by vehicle type, the market is fragmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicle. In 2019, the passenger vehicles accounted for the maximum market share with 52.8% and is expected to be the leading segment of the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems market during the forecast period. The new in-vehicle technologies under development have the potential to increase as well as decrease crash injury risk by introducing driver distraction and inadvertent behavioral change. The common ADAS features are available in at least 60-80% of vehicles in various midsize, large, and SUV vehicle segments.

Amongst distribution channel, OEMs are expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the market segment by distribution channel, the market is fragmented into OEMs and aftermarket. In 2019, the OEMs accounted for the maximum market share with 79.1% and is anticipated to lead throughout the forecast period. The automotive companies are now developing new vehicles, electric powertrains, autonomous technologies and advanced safety systems at an unprecedented rate. The original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers realize that they could eventually become the main feature differentiating automotive brands, as well as one of their most important revenue sources.

North America represents one of the largest markets of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems market For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (the U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the World has been conducted. Europe dominated the market and generated revenue of US$ 11.3 billion in 2019. The market growth prospects are attributed to the presence of the world’s biggest automotive producers across the world. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 18.52% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Get Assistance on this report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2985835

Reasons to buy this report:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends, and opportunities prevailing in the industry

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on: https://pranrmoz.blogspot.com/