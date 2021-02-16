Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis 2021 – Current Trends, Competitive Landscape, Sales, Share, Segments, New Technology, Types, Size, Cost, Outlook 2027

The Winning Report [ Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Forecast 2027] published by Data Bridge Market research provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) industry with a focus on the global market trend. The research report on Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development pattern, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is expected to reach USD 14.14 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 21.19% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2020: This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact analysis on the market. To develop in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) market research report. The data and the information concerning the Automotive industry are resulting from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027. Some of the key players profiled in the study Continental AG, Aptiv., Intel Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION., HYUNDAI MOBIS, Magna International Inc., Valeo, SAMSUNG, NVIDIA Corporation., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA,

Competitive Landscape of the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market

Key Players Mentioned in the study are Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, VOXX Electronics Corp., Autoliv Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.,

Key Highlights from Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Market Segmentation

The Global Commercial Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market has been divided into product types, application, and regions. These segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help customers increase their business and take calculated decisions.

By System (Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Front Light, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Monitoring System, Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Night Vision System, Pedestrian Detection System, Road Sign Recognition, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traffic Jam Assist), Component (Camera Unit, Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor),

Offering (Hardware, Software),

Vehicle Type (Buses, Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Trucks),

Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle),

Propulsion (Electric, Petrol, Diesel),

Regional Analysis for Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Dynamics:

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Scope and Market Size

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented on the basis of system, component, offering, vehicle type, electric vehicle type and propulsion. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of system, the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented into adaptive cruise control, adaptive front light, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, driver monitoring system, forward collision warning, intelligent park assist, lane departure warning, night vision system, pedestrian detection system, road sign recognition, tire pressure monitoring system, and traffic jam assist.

Based on component, market is segmented into camera unit, lidar sensor, radar sensor, and ultrasonic sensor.

On the basis of offering, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented into hardware and software.

The vehicle type segment is divided into buses, light commercial vehicles, passenger cars and trucks.

On the basis of electric vehicle type, market is segmented into battery electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Propulsion segment of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is divided into electric, petrol, and diesel.

Why You Should Buy The Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Report?

The Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Type

7 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By End-Use

8 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Geography

9 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, Company Landscape

10 Swot Analysis

11 Company Profiles

12 Questionnaire

13 Conclusion

14 Related Reports

What to Expect from this Report On Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market:

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

