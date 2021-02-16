Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market 2021 : Comprehensive Analysis Of The Current Trends And Inclinations, Along With The Future Insights

According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market (Capacity: 0–30 Kg, 31–50 Kg, and 51Kg & Above and End-use: Laundromats, Hospitality, Hospitals & Care Homes, Multi-housing, Schools & Universities, Public Sector, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027,’ the global advanced commercial laundry machines market is expected to reach value of US$ 9,392.6 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.66% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the market would continue to be influenced by growing popularity of laundromats, especially in developing economies, such as China and India, in the near future. In terms of demand, North America is projected to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 6.3% during the forecast period.

Request for a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=61293

0–30 Kg segment held a major market share in 2018

Based on capacity, the global advanced commercial laundry machines market has been segmented into 0–30 Kg, 31–50 Kg, and 51Kg & above. The 0–30 Kg segment held a major market share, in terms of revenue, in 2018, owing to high adoption of these machines by laundromats and on-premise consumers such as hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and care homes.

Multi-housing to be rapidly expanding segment throughout the forecast period

In terms of end-use, the global advanced commercial laundry machines market has been segmented into laundromats, hospitality, hospitals & care homes, multi-housing, schools & universities, public sector, and others. The multi-housing segment is expected to expand rapidly throughout the forecast period, owing to significant increase in the number of multi-housing projects, especially in the U.S. Multi-housing projects are less expensive to build on the unit level, due to economies of scale and because multi-family housing units tend to be smaller. Furthermore, the multi-housing segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61293

North America expected to continue to hold a significant share

North America is expected to hold the maximum share of the global advanced commercial laundry machines market during the forecast period. The growth is primarily attributable to increasing demand for advanced commercial laundry machines by residential consumers in the region and rising demand for advanced commercial washing machines that tend to consume less water and that are more energy efficient.

Advanced commercial laundry machines are gaining popularity across the Asia Pacific region, especially in developing economies such as China and India. This popularity is attributable to rise in the disposal income and convenience associated with laundromats. Furthermore, laundromats have advanced machines with higher capacity that can accommodate higher loads of laundry and save time. This makes laundromats a viable alternative for washing laundry at home. According to the Central Statistics Office of India, the Gross National Disposable Income in the country stood at US$ 2,380 Mn in March 2018, which was an increase of 9.87% over that in the previous year.

Read TMR Research Methodology at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methodology.html

Major players operating in the global advanced commercial laundry machines market are Alliance Laundry Systems Limited, Samsung, Electrolux AB, Whirlpool Corporation, IFB, and Dexter Laundry Systems. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, product implementation expertise, key contracts, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.