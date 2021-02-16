Acidulants Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026| Archer Daniels Midland Company, Brenntag AG, Cargill, Incorporated

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

To be aware of the market in depth, market research report is the perfect solution. Report such as Acidulants Market, helps to know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. A team of multi-lingual analysts and project managers is skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global acidulants market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Brenntag AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Hawkins Watts Limited, Tate & Lyle, Univar Inc, Fuerst Day Lawson, Batory Foods, Industrial Técnica Pecuaria S.A., Impextraco NV, Yara, Kemin Industries, Inc., Perstorp Holding AB, Peterlabs Holdings Berhad., Jefo, pancosma.

Global acidulants market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing sustainable production and growth in the processed food market are the factor for the growth of this market.

Acidulants are the type of additive which is specially used to give flavours to the food and they also act as preservatives. Acetic acid and citric acid are two common types of the acidulants. Many acidulants are used in food industry so that they can be used as the flavouring agent, buffer, gelling and coagulation agent. Rising consumption of meat and other dairy products among population is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Availability of the raw material at low cost is driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development in the biotechnology is another factor driving market

Rising government investment in feed industry wellness is driving market

Increasing demand for meat and dairy products among population is driving the growth of this market

High price of the feed acidulants is restraining the market growth

Availability of substitutes of acidulants at low price is restraining the growth of this market

By Type (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Malic Acid, Others),

Function (Food, Feed),

Application (Beverages, Dairy &Frozen Products, Bakery, Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Confectionary, Fruits &Vegetable, Others),

Source (Natural, Synthetic),

Feed Form (Dry, Liquid), Feed Compound (Blended, Single Compound)

The ACIDULANTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Arjuna Natural Extracts announced that they have opened their new sales office in Dallas, so that they can increase the reach of their products. The main aim is to meet the need and requirement of the consumer for plant- based and non- synthetic based ingredients.

In May 2019, The 24rd International Food Ingredients & Additives Exhibition and Conference was held at Japan. This conference was especially for the food ingredients and additives industries. This event mainly focuses on products like acidulants, emulsifiers, sweeteners, antioxidants, enzymes, flavouring agents, coloring agents etc.

