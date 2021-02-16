A2P SMS Market Size 2021, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2027

A2P SMS Market 2021-2027

A2P SMS Market 2021-2027: Forecasts by Application (Pushed content services, Customer relationship management services, Promotional campaigns, Interactive services, Other), Leading manufacturer and Regional Market: Global Industry overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The forecast period 2021-2027 is expected to show significant growth in Global A2P SMS Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilization of A2P SMS product. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.

Our report studies global A2P SMS market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country level.

A2P SMS is one kind of service in which SMS is sent from an internet-based application to a mobile subscriber. Due to the provision of a secure and reliable operator channel and perfection in end-user experience, A2P SMSs are being widely used in industries such as tourism, banking and financial services institutions, ecommerce, entertainment, and healthcare.

A2P SMS Market Segmentation

By Application,

Pushed content services

Customer relationship management services

Promotional campaigns

Interactive services

Other

Based in application segment, in 2016, the demand of A2P SM was dominated by customer relationship management services segment. It accounted for the major shares of the A2P SMS market. It is due to the increasing importance of Customer relations across the world, will drive the growth of the A2P SMS market in coming years.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the A2P SMS market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

The strong growth of A2P SMS market

Trends toward A2P SMS market

Difference between A2P and P2P SMS

A2P SMS Market Key players

Syniverse Technologies, LLC

AMD Telecom S.A.

FortyTwo Telecom AB

mBlox, Inc.

Ogangi Corporation

Silverstreet BV

Tanla Solutions Ltd.

Symsoft AB

Angkor Data Communications Group Co. Ltd.

Optimizer International Group, Inc.

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the A2P SMS industry.

