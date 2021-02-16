3D Gaming Consoles Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 3D gaming consoles market are Activision Publishing, Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.; Nintendo; Avatar Reality, Inc.; Facebook Technologies, LLC; Electronic Arts Inc.; Kava, LLC; Logitech; Linden Research, Inc.; A4TECH; Guillemot Corporation S.A.; Unity Technologies; GameBender, LLC; Slightly Mad Studios; Google; Logitech; Apple Inc.; Razer Inc.; madcatz and Microsoft.

Global 3D gaming consoles market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of the purchasing power of individuals globally along with a rise in the worldwide spending on the entertainment industry specifically the gaming vertical.

3D gaming consoles are upgraded versions of conventional gaming consoles which have been integrated the latest technologies and are able to support three-dimensional gaming experiences with the help of virtual reality offering depth in imaging. This integration provides better viewing experience and promotes a sense of reality while indulging in the gaming.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Availability of latest technologies, sensors, cameras, advanced communication systems multi-screen viewing experiences and their integration into the product are factors driving the growth of the market

Organisation of large-scale events by game developers have resulted in adoption of the product from more than just kids and teenagers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Enhanced experiences while playing, along with development of technologies which is currently underway such as audio stereoscopic integration is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

High costs and large time period required for development of 3D games; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Health related concerns with the prolonged usage of VR in 3D gaming consoles is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Innovative and advanced technologies in smartphones resulting in a cheaper alternative to 3D gaming consoles is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Conducts Overall 3D GAMING CONSOLES Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Components (Hardware, Software),

Technologies (Virtual & Augmented Reality, Auto Stereoscopy, Active Shutter Technology, Leap Motion, Project Holodeck, KINECT Motion Gaming, Oculus Rift, Polarized Shutter, Xbox IllumiRoom),

Platforms (Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Wii, Sony Playstation),

Consoles (Hand-Held, Home, Dedicated, Micro), End-Users (Healthcare, Gaming, Mobile)

The 3D GAMING CONSOLES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Jay Silver announced the launch of a startup called GameBender, LLC that has been backed by the National Science Foundation of the United States. GameBender, LLC is focused on the development of children and gamers to develop and modify the codes of games they are participating in. The console/system includes controller, console, augmented reality camera, 3D glasses and code flash cards enabling users to write and modify their own codes in games.

In January 2019, Unity Technologies announced that they had acquired Vivox and upon completion of this acquisition Vivox will be termed as a subsidiary of Unity Technologies and will be operating independently and offer their cross-platform audio services to game developers. This acquisition will enable faster development of games and offer the widest possible tools to developers for enhancing the experience for gamers and developers alike.

