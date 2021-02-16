2020 Prediction and Current COVID-19 Scenario for India’s Construction Market

The report “India’s Construction Market, By Real Estate (Residential and Commercial), By Infrastructure (Utilities and Transport) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

The Construction industry in India consists of the Real estate as well as the urban development segment. The Real estate segment covers residential, office, retail, hotels and leisure parks, among others. While urban development segment broadly consists of sub-segments such as Water supply, Sanitation, Urban transport, Schools, and Healthcare. According to investindia.gov.in, by 2025, Construction market in India is expected to emerge as the third largest globally, and total construction output is expected to grow on average by 7.1% each year.

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Rise in focus on affordable housing segment

Rise in road network

Opportunities and Trends

By decreasing the cost of raw material for the construction

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of real estate and infrastructure.

By real estate, the India’s construction market is sub-divided into residential and commercial

By infrastructure, the target market is classified into utilities and transport

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the Indian construction industry market includes IVRCL Ltd, Hindustan Construction Co Ltd, Supreme Infrastructure Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd., Ratnagiri Gas and Power Ltd., State Electricity Boards, Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Power, and Reliance Infrastructure.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

