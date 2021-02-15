Zika Virus Testing Market Growth Analysis by Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2021-2027

Zika Virus Testing Market is valued at USD 134.59 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 266.80 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.90% over the forecast period.

Zika virus disease is caused and spread by day time active aedes mosquito. The zika virus symptoms are generally includes mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, joint pain and headache. This symptom’s typically seen between 2-3 days. Moreover, virus identifications firstly found isolated in 1947. The zika virus is related to the dengue and yellow fever. This virus is infected during pregnancy and it is called as congenital Zika syndrome. Infection with Zika virus is also related with other difficulties of pregnancy including preterm birth and miscarriage. Additionally virus infected to the women which results in pregnancy complications such as fetal loss, stillbirth, and preterm birth. Zika virus is seen in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific.

Zika Virus Testing market report is segmented on the diagnostic test type, end user and by regional & country level. Based upon diagnostic test type, zika virus testing market is segmented into molecular test, serologic test and plaque reduction neutralization test. On the basis of end user, the zika virus testing market is classified into diagnostic laboratory, hospital, clinics, and academic institutes.

The regions covered in this zika virus testing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of zika virus testing market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for Zika Virus Testing market are Abbott, Altona Diagnostics GmbH., Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., ELITechGroup., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. , Fast Track Diagnostics Ltd., Genekam, Luminex Corporation, Primerdesign Ltd. and Other.

Rapidly increasing symptoms of zika virus in pregnant women is the main driving factor of zika virus testing market.

In the U.S region there are number of patient of zika virus are finding. Zika virus is caused residence and frequent travel to an area with risk of Zika .The threat of zika virus is affected to pregnant women as well as her infant. Avoid this infections government invested money on the development of innovative medical diagnostic test. Additionally, CDC and WHO have declared that zika virus infection causes microcephaly. Different type of advance zika virus diagnostic test kit is available in market like IgG/IgM Zika test cards, cassettes, strips and rapid ELISA. However, limitations in zika virus testing hindering the market, if the IgM test is performed too early after infection when the antibody levels are not yet high enough, this gives negative results even though a person is infected. Moreover, increasing government initiative is growing the zika virus testing in forecast period.

North America is dominating the Zika Virus Testing market.

The Zika virus is spread among the people through the bite of an infected mosquito, the same mosquito that transmits dengue and yellow fever. There is no vaccine for Zika. In Americas around 36,512 symptomatic Zika virus disease cases were reported. Zika virus is spread rapidly and this virus mainly affected in the pregnant women. Furthermore, in America the government initiative in research and development is increasing in zika virus testing. In recent years America developed number of kits that uses in the zika virus testing. In Africa, Europe, Asia pacific and North America, there is rise in awareness about zika virus and symptoms of virus are the key factors that help to increase dominance in testing of zika virus. Additionally growing knowledge about zika virus and government initiative in the zika virus testing research is propelling the growth of zika virus testing market.

Market Segmentation –

By Diagnostic Test Type

Molecular Test

Serologic Test

Plaque Reduction Neutralization Test

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratory

Hospital

Clinics

Academic Institutes

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



