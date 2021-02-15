What Are the Evolving Opportunities for the Players in the Medication Adherence Market?

The wireless technology, especially mobile phones, are increasingly being utilized across the globe. The rising usage of mobile phones has made life easier on a lot of fronts. Communication has become easier, and now with the smart phones, people can almost do everything they can do with their computers via smartphones.

These days mobile phones, and other devices including personal digital assistances and patient monitoring devices, are also being utilized for medical and public health practices, which is also called mHealth. As per the United Nations Food and Drug Administration, about 500 million people around the world were utilizing personal healthcare applications in 2015, which was projected to grow to over 1 billion in 2018 . A major application of mHealth is medication adherence, which is the degree to which the person’s behavior corresponds to the agreed recommendations from healthcare providers. Poor adherence to the prescribed regimens can lead to serious healthcare consequences . Attributed to this, the medication adherence market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

North America increasingly adopted medication adherence solutions in the past, which is ascribed to the growing research & development infrastructure, expanding healthcare expenditure, increasing aging population, and the surging prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total healthcare expenditure in the U.S. was $3.2 trillion in 2015 and the per capita national health expenditure was $9,990. In the coming years, the adoption of medication adherence is also expected to rise in the Asia-Pacific region because of the growing implementation of innovative systems featured with medication reminder for them.

