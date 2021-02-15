What Are Major Catalysts for the Label-Free Detection Technology Market and Their Impact During the Short, Medium, and Long Terms?

The global label-free detection technology market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2030. Furthermore, the market would attain a valuation of $3,097.4 million in 2030. The key factors causing the boom of the market are the rising incidence of chronic diseases, soaring healthcare expenditure, and the growing public awareness about label-free detection technology because of the numerous initiatives being taken by private and public companies across the world.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has massively increased the rates of mortality and morbidity among people all over the world. Moreover, the pandemic has made the healthcare sector of both developing and developed nations overburdened. In addition to this, the restrictions put in manufacturing activities and international and domestic trade, on account of the lockdowns imposed in several countries for mitigating the spread of the virus, has caused a considerably slow down of the global economy. However, the rapidly rising number of COVID-infected patients in many countries is pushing up the demand for label-free detection technology assays, which is, in turn, propelling the growth of the market.

The players operating in the label-free detection technology market are increasingly getting into collaborations for gaining foothold in the market. For example, BiognoSYS AG and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. announced in May 2020 that they would continue their collaboration, which is aimed at making advancements and innovations in the data-independent acquisition (DIA) mass spectrometry-based workflow. This collaboration led to the development of the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 240 and Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometers.

