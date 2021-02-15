Waterproofing Membranes Market to reach US$ 35 Bn by 2027
Waterproofing Membranes Market is anticipated to grow at robust CAGR of 7% during forecast period 2019-2027, Manufacturers in the Waterproofing Membranes Market are set to target and developing innovative offerings in liquid products and bitumen membranes.
Bitumen Felt V/S Liquid Membrane: Which is better for Flat Roof Waterproofing?
Customers have a variety of options to choose amongst innovative liquid products for the waterproofing of flat roofs. Companies in the waterproofing membranes market are introducing novel solvent-free and water-based liquid products, made with high-quality resins. Liquid-applied membranes are projected to account for the highest production amongst all membrane types in the waterproofing membranes market, with an estimated output of ~3 billion square meters by the end of 2027.
On the other hand, there is growing demand for high-performance bitumen-polymer membranes. As such, bitumen is anticipated to reach an output of ~2.4 billion square meters in the waterproofing membranes market by 2027, which is the highest amongst all materials in the landscape. Thus, companies are increasing the availability of bitumen-polymer membranes for roof protection. Companies in the market are expanding their scope for incremental opportunities by introducing effective bitumen membranes that are being increasingly used for waterproofing terraces, ground walls, parking lots, civil and industrial surfaces, and the like.
In the case of geometrically complex surfaces, companies in the waterproofing membranes market suggest the application of liquid membranes, since they can be easily applied with the help of a roller or a brush. On the other hand, to effectively cover big and free surfaces, they recommend the application of bitumen membranes.
Novel Liquid-applied Membranes Prove Effective for Heavy-duty Waterproofing Applications
In the waterproofing membranes market, there is no shortage of solutions when it comes to choosing the right waterproofing for roofs and walls. As such, roofing and walls are estimated to record the highest revenue amongst all applications in the waterproofing membranes market, with a projected value of ~US$ 15 billion by the end of 2027. Lucrative opportunities in waterproofing solutions for roofs and walls has propelled market players to introduce advanced waterproofing solutions for the same. For instance, Dr. Fixit – a provider of waterproofing services and products, has introduced a heavy-duty liquid-applied cementitious membrane, that offers excellent resistance to water pressure. This unique technique forms a highly elastic seamless coating over the applied concrete surface.
Market players in the waterproofing membranes market are increasing research & development to develop improved versions of high-performance polymer-modified cementitious membranes for heavy-duty waterproofing applications. This innovative technique allows users to apply the solution even on damp surfaces. Thus, market players in the waterproofing membranes market are adding value to the work of builders and engineers, since the unique technique provides excellent adhesion to concrete and masonry substrates, which increases their shelf life. Market players in the waterproofing membranes market are innovating flexible waterproofing membranes that create impermeable waterproof barriers and help bridge small cracks.
Innovations in Redundant Waterproofing Systems Benefit Engineers of ZLL Walls
There is growing demand for blindside waterproofing, catering to zero-lot-line (ZLL) construction projects in urban settings, where buildings are constructed very close to other neighboring property lines. However, certain challenges in its application are creating hindrances for builders. Since foundations are going deeper and buildings are being constructed in existing areas, there is burgeoning need for different shoring methodologies, using different internal bracing techniques. As such, conforming and installing a waterproofing system becomes increasingly complex and requires coordination with the ZLL foundation. To overcome these challenges, manufacturers in the waterproofing membranes landscape are introducing reinforcement steel, which is placed after the application of waterproofing membranes. This helps support the structural wall, which is put in place using cast-in-place concrete or shotcrete.
Manufacturers in the waterproofing membranes market are increasing their focus on waterproofing rehabilitation initiatives to increase the shelf life of concrete. This trend has also benefitted the application of redundant waterproofing systems for ZLL walls. Thus, manufacturers in the waterproofing membranes market are taking conscious efforts to assess the foundation construction, environmental conditions, and geotechnical factors associated with hydrostatic pressure. Another trend in the waterproofing membranes market is the introduction of hybrid waterproofing materials. Hydrophilic water stops are a novel introduction in the market, which act as a back-up to waterproofing membranes installed on exterior surfaces.
Analysts’ Viewpoint
Manufacturers in the waterproofing membranes market are increasing their focus on developing innovative offerings in liquid products and bitumen membranes. Highly-resistant liquid waterproofing products are gaining increased popularity for waterproofing against extreme weather conditions.
Granular bitumen felts are used to waterproof flat roofs and terraces. However, in extreme weather conditions, these bitumen felts may compromise the effective waterproofing action. Hence, manufacturers should increase their capabilities in liquid-applied membranes, as these membranes are formulated using special resins, that neither contain water, nor solvents. They should also innovate adhesive polymer bitumen membranes in special cases when builders are forbidden to use torches so as to abide by the safety rules.
Waterproofing Membranes Market: Description
- A waterproofing membrane is a thin layer of waterproofing material that is laid over the surface that is to be waterproofed. It is a process of making a surface water-resistant and protecting it from harsh climatic conditions.
- Waterproofing membranes are extensively used in commercial, residential, and industrial structures, as these protect surfaces from harsh climatic conditions.
- The global waterproofing membranes market was valued at ~US$ 19 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7%, to reach a market value of ~US$ 35 Bn by 2027.
Key Growth Drivers of Waterproofing Membranes Market
- Waterproofing membranes are employed in various applications across the globe, in industries such as construction, mining, landfills & tunnel waterproofing, and roofing & walls.
- The consumption of waterproofing membranes has been increasing in developing economies, which have a lower per capita consumption of these products. Rise in the demand for finished goods and overall growth of end-use industries are anticipated to fuel the waterproofing membranes market during the forecast period.
- Growth in the exploration and production of crude oil in the Middle East & Africa is estimated to boost the demand for waterproofing membranes in the region.
- Rise in population and urbanization in Asia Pacific, especially in developing countries such as China and India, and expansion of the construction sector, are likely to drive the waterproofing membranes market in Asia Pacific.
Major Challenges for Waterproofing Membranes Market
- Waterproofing membranes are made from widely-used resins such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene, and polyurethane. These are derived from petrochemical feedstock. The prices of petrochemical feedstock are volatile and keep fluctuating, as they are derived from crude oil. Most waterproofing membranes are petroleum-based, and are vulnerable to volatility in commodity prices.
- This is anticipated to be a major challenge for the waterproofing membranes market, resulting in low investments in waterproofing system-related projects.
Lucrative Opportunities for Waterproofing Membranes Market
- Economic growth in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East has driven the need for urbanization. More than 50% of the global population was living in urban areas in 2018. The percentage is projected to increase to 66% by 2050. This equals 2.4 billion more people living in urban centers. Asia and Africa are urbanizing more rapidly than other regions. The urban population in Asia and Africa is anticipated to rise to around 65% and 62%, respectively, during the forecast period.
- The factors mentioned above are projected to fuel the building & construction, water & waste treatment, and infrastructure sectors, which widely employ waterproofing membranes. This is likely to propel the global waterproofing membranes market during the forecast period.
Europe a Prominent Waterproofing Membranes Market
- In terms of value, Europe dominated the global waterproofing membranes market in 2018. The region is projected to remain highly lucrative during the forecast period, due to growth in the construction sector and rise in the demand for waterproofing membranes in water treatment plants and bridges & highways in the region.
- Germany dominates the market in Europe, led by expansion of the building & construction sector and the presence of manufacturing facilities for waterproofing membranes in the country. The number of permits for dwellings reached 375,589 in Germany in 2015. This doubles the number of permits issued in 2010. Of these, new residential buildings accounted for 84%, while non-residential buildings held 2% share. Increase in the number of permits is expected to drive the building & construction sector in Germany, thereby boosting the demand for waterproofing membranes in the country.
North America Offers Growth Opportunities
- The waterproofing membranes market in North America is anticipated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period, due to increase in the usage of eco-friendly products in the region. Furthermore, growth in the construction sector due to rise in the demand for houses and increase in renovation projects is expected to boost the waterproofing membranes market in the region during the forecast period.
- Leading players operating in the waterproofing membranes market in North America have adopted strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to consolidate their share in the market. On July 05, 2017, Carlisle Companies Inc. acquired Drexel Metals, Inc., a leading provider of architectural standing seam metal roofing systems for commercial, institutional, and residential applications.
Bitumen Material to Account for Prominent Share
- In terms of material, the bitumen segment constituted a major share of the global waterproofing membranes market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, as bitumen possesses excellent physical properties, which include tensile strength, impact resistance, water repellence, elasticity. These make bitumen ideal for waterproofing membranes. Furthermore, bitumen offers excellent capacity to adhere to a solid surface in a fluid state depending on the nature of the surface.
- Bitumen waterproofing membranes are designed to protect buildings from rain, humidity, snow, and hail. These membranes are made by combining coal tar or asphalt pitch with felts, mats, or fabrics of organic or inorganic fibers.
Leading Players Actively Engage in Joint Ventures and R&D Activities
- Key players operating in the global waterproofing membranes market include
- BASF SE
- Pidilite Industries Ltd.
- Carlisle Companies Inc.
- Fosroc International Ltd
- Dow Chemical Company
- GAF Materials Corporation
- SIKA AG
- Solmax
- Paul Bauder GmbH & Co.KG
- Maris Polymers
- Soprema Group
- Alchimica Building Chemicals
- Johns Manville
- CICO Technologies Limited
- Kemper System America, Inc.
- These companies actively engage in expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to maintain their share in the global waterproofing membranes market.
- In December 2018, Fosroc International Ltd launched a new green roof waterproofing grade of polyurea. The new polyuria WH 200GR product is a spray-applied polyuria hybrid, especially targeted for the green roof market. Polyurea WH 200GR possesses excellent physical properties of crack bridging and water impermeability.