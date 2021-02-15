Waterproofing Membranes Market to reach US$ 35 Bn by 2027

Bitumen Felt V/S Liquid Membrane: Which is better for Flat Roof Waterproofing?

Customers have a variety of options to choose amongst innovative liquid products for the waterproofing of flat roofs. Companies in the waterproofing membranes market are introducing novel solvent-free and water-based liquid products, made with high-quality resins. Liquid-applied membranes are projected to account for the highest production amongst all membrane types in the waterproofing membranes market, with an estimated output of ~3 billion square meters by the end of 2027.

On the other hand, there is growing demand for high-performance bitumen-polymer membranes. As such, bitumen is anticipated to reach an output of ~2.4 billion square meters in the waterproofing membranes market by 2027, which is the highest amongst all materials in the landscape. Thus, companies are increasing the availability of bitumen-polymer membranes for roof protection. Companies in the market are expanding their scope for incremental opportunities by introducing effective bitumen membranes that are being increasingly used for waterproofing terraces, ground walls, parking lots, civil and industrial surfaces, and the like.

In the case of geometrically complex surfaces, companies in the waterproofing membranes market suggest the application of liquid membranes, since they can be easily applied with the help of a roller or a brush. On the other hand, to effectively cover big and free surfaces, they recommend the application of bitumen membranes.

Novel Liquid-applied Membranes Prove Effective for Heavy-duty Waterproofing Applications

In the waterproofing membranes market, there is no shortage of solutions when it comes to choosing the right waterproofing for roofs and walls. As such, roofing and walls are estimated to record the highest revenue amongst all applications in the waterproofing membranes market, with a projected value of ~US$ 15 billion by the end of 2027. Lucrative opportunities in waterproofing solutions for roofs and walls has propelled market players to introduce advanced waterproofing solutions for the same. For instance, Dr. Fixit – a provider of waterproofing services and products, has introduced a heavy-duty liquid-applied cementitious membrane, that offers excellent resistance to water pressure. This unique technique forms a highly elastic seamless coating over the applied concrete surface.

Market players in the waterproofing membranes market are increasing research & development to develop improved versions of high-performance polymer-modified cementitious membranes for heavy-duty waterproofing applications. This innovative technique allows users to apply the solution even on damp surfaces. Thus, market players in the waterproofing membranes market are adding value to the work of builders and engineers, since the unique technique provides excellent adhesion to concrete and masonry substrates, which increases their shelf life. Market players in the waterproofing membranes market are innovating flexible waterproofing membranes that create impermeable waterproof barriers and help bridge small cracks.

Innovations in Redundant Waterproofing Systems Benefit Engineers of ZLL Walls

There is growing demand for blindside waterproofing, catering to zero-lot-line (ZLL) construction projects in urban settings, where buildings are constructed very close to other neighboring property lines. However, certain challenges in its application are creating hindrances for builders. Since foundations are going deeper and buildings are being constructed in existing areas, there is burgeoning need for different shoring methodologies, using different internal bracing techniques. As such, conforming and installing a waterproofing system becomes increasingly complex and requires coordination with the ZLL foundation. To overcome these challenges, manufacturers in the waterproofing membranes landscape are introducing reinforcement steel, which is placed after the application of waterproofing membranes. This helps support the structural wall, which is put in place using cast-in-place concrete or shotcrete.

Manufacturers in the waterproofing membranes market are increasing their focus on waterproofing rehabilitation initiatives to increase the shelf life of concrete. This trend has also benefitted the application of redundant waterproofing systems for ZLL walls. Thus, manufacturers in the waterproofing membranes market are taking conscious efforts to assess the foundation construction, environmental conditions, and geotechnical factors associated with hydrostatic pressure. Another trend in the waterproofing membranes market is the introduction of hybrid waterproofing materials. Hydrophilic water stops are a novel introduction in the market, which act as a back-up to waterproofing membranes installed on exterior surfaces.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Manufacturers in the waterproofing membranes market are increasing their focus on developing innovative offerings in liquid products and bitumen membranes. Highly-resistant liquid waterproofing products are gaining increased popularity for waterproofing against extreme weather conditions.

Granular bitumen felts are used to waterproof flat roofs and terraces. However, in extreme weather conditions, these bitumen felts may compromise the effective waterproofing action. Hence, manufacturers should increase their capabilities in liquid-applied membranes, as these membranes are formulated using special resins, that neither contain water, nor solvents. They should also innovate adhesive polymer bitumen membranes in special cases when builders are forbidden to use torches so as to abide by the safety rules.