Water Treatment Systems Market 2020: Market Report – Industry Outlook – Latest Development and Trends 2027| Top Competitors – Veolia, Siemens, General Electric, Schlumberger Limited., Halliburton

The base year 2020

Forecast period 2020–2027

Geographical coverage: Americas, APAC and EMEA

This Water Treatment Systems Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Water treatment systems market is estimated to reach at USD 44.39 billion by 2027, and growing at the rate of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growth in the market is driven by increasing urban population, growing water pollution levels and rising health awareness among population.

Water treatment refers to the treatment of water to make it suitable for end-use such as water supply, industrial, irrigation, drinking and river flow maintenance. Water treatment systems make water useful and potable through processes such as softening, purification and deodorization.

Demand for the clean water for drinking purpose and industrial purpose has boosted the growth of the market. Need for potable water is growing extensively every year, as rising population and pollution levels. Rise in industrial activities and growing water contamination have further boost the growth of the market and create growth opportunities for water treatment systems market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

High cost of water treatment systems will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of water treatment systems market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Major Market Players Covered in The Water Treatment Systems Market Are:

The major players covered in the Water Treatment Systems market report are Veolia, Siemens, General Electric, Schlumberger Limited., Halliburton., Weatherford, Baker Hughes Company, Ovivo Minerals Technologies Inc, Exterran Corporation, Alderley plc and Aker Solution among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the Water treatment systems market due to increasing regulations imposed by the government to control water pollution by residential and non-residential areas.

Global Water Treatment Systems Market Scope and Segments

Water treatment systems market is segmented on the basis of application, usage, technology, distribution, installation and device. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of application, the water treatment systems market is segmented into Residential, Commercial and Industrial

• On the basis of usage, the water treatment systems market is segmented into before tank system and after tank system

• On the basis of technology, the water treatment systems market is segmented into water softeners, filtration systems, disinfection system, reverse osmosis systems, distillation systems and others.

• On the basis of distribution, the water treatment systems market is segmented into direct and indirect.

• On the basis of installation, the water treatment systems market is segmented into point of use and point of entry.

• Based on device, the water treatment systems market is segmented into counter-top units, faucet-mounted filters and others.

