Waste to Energy Market Estimated to Reach US$ 32 Bn by 2026

In recent years, the global waste to energy technologies market has been receiving great accolade. These technologies are used for generating energy from waste material and turn it into fuel. The energy produced from this procedure is similar to the one generated by burning natural gas, coal, oil, or other traditional methods. The waste to energy technologies helps in reducing the municipal solid wastes landfill by a considerable amount. It further helps in reducing the emissions of carbon dioxide from the generated waste.

Considerable rise in terms of consumption of power along with growing focus on generating energy through renewable sources of energy are projected to be the key driving factors for the overall development of the global waste to energy technologies market in the near future. This growth of the global market is also attributed to the fast paced development in the activities of urbanization and industrialization in developing economies in Asia Pacific such as China and India. Moreover, in recent years, there have been considerable rise in the levels of investments put in by the key stakeholders in the global waste to energy technologies market. This too is expected to further fuel up the development of the global market.

The leading companies in the global market for waste to energy technologies are concentrating on developing new and innovative products. The companies in the market are trying to explore new geographical segments and areas for potential revenue generation and lucrative business opportunities. The companies in the market are also expected to adopt aggressive growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to stay ahead of the competitive curve. For instance, in October 2017, John Wood Group announced that the company has acquired Amec Foster Wheeler. This takeover has helped John Wood Group to bolster their portfolio in the energy business sector.

Waste-to-energy Market: Snapshot

Waste-to-energy is another efficient alternative for energy production. It helps in reduction of carbon emissions and replenish fossil fuels. It is also an effective way to getting rid of trash through disposal methods, and even recovers valuable resources. Waste-to-energy holds an important role in sustainable waste management chain.

Waste to energy is achieved through esterification, thermos-chemical or bio-chemical technologies. The utilization of technologies is dependent on several factors for example, type and composition of waste, final energy form, and calorific value. The energy produced is used in applications like heat and electricity generation, mainly achieved through incineration. Moreover, transport fuel like bio-deisel, ethanol, and bio-jet fuel are extracted from waste processing. This blending of gasoline and ethanol boosts the growth in global ethanol production.

The study caters an elaborated analysis of the global waste-to-energy market on the basis of various segments as per technology, type, region, and application. On the basis of waste type, the market is divided into agricultural waste, municipal solid waste, and so on. Moreover, as per the technology, the global waste-to-energy market is segregated as biochemical and thermochemical. Application-wise, the market has been divided into heat, electricity, and so forth. These segments are studied from present as well as future point of view, both.

Several new waste-to-energy projects are being established in the world, and supporting the global energy mix consistently in coming years. Moreover, government regulations are as well furling the demand in the waste-to-energy market. Policies for example, tax credits, feed-in-tariffs, and capital subsidies are given to for waste-to-energy plants in India, the U.S., China, and nations in the EU.

A key factor responsible for pull down the growth of global waste-to-energy market is the high initial cost for constructing a waste-to-energy plant. In fact, the average time for payback of an anaerobic digestion project is above five years. This fortifies the restricting factor behind the market growth in forecast period.

Regionally, in 2017, Europe led the global waste-to-energy market. Rising initiatives by the governments, new targets regarding renewable energy, and increasing investments in biogas technology are estimated to fuel the growth of waste-to-energy market in Europe in the span of coming years. In year 2016 itself, nearly 41 new biomethane plants were established in the region. In addition, the Asia Pacific waste-to-energy market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years. In various nations in Asia Pacific, such as Thailand, India, Malaysia, and South Korea, the consumption of energy is consistently increasing. Growth in industrialization, and increasing importance of renewable source of energy is estimated to fuel the mentioned region in the forecast period.

The global waste-to-energy market appears to be immensely fragmented. Several regional and global players are operating in the market. The major firms leading the global waste-to-energy market are SUEZ, Veolia, Covanta Holding Corporation, Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM), Keppel Corporation Limited, China Everbright International Limited, STEAG GmbH, Future Biogas Limited, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., and Gazasia Ltd.