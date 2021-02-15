Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Animal Feed Amino Acids Market

Animal Nutritionists Turn to Animal Feed Amino Acids to Enhance Livestock Productivity

Animal feed amino acids have emerged as an essential component of livestock nutrition. The global livestock production has improved at a significant rate in the past few years, owing to a range of factors. Some of the major factors that have directly or indirectly impacted livestock production in recent years include exponential growth of the human population, rise in disposable income, improvements in production efficiency, and environmental sustainability, among others. In addition, animal nutritionists around the world have been increasingly leaning toward the use of animal feed amino acids to fulfill the growing demand for livestock products and improve feed efficiency at lower costs.

The demand for animal feed amino acids has consistently increased in the past few years and the trend is set to continue during the forecast period (2019-2027). Most livestock do not have the ability to synthesize amino acids and thus, animal feed amino acids have gained tremendous popularity in the past few years. Research and development activities have revealed that lysine (Lys) and Methionine (Met)– the first and second limiting amino acids, are increasingly being used in lactating dairy cows to enhance production efficiency and decrease metabolic disorders incidences.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76081

Moreover, significant advancements over the past few years have enabled animal nutritionists to assess the internal activities of the rumen. Stakeholders in the animal feed amino acids market are expected to combine animal feed amino acids and microbial protein to minimize diet costs and improve livestock production. Thus, the global animal feed amino acids market is expected to reach ~US$ 14.1 Bn by the end of 2027 and grow at a steady pace during the assessment period.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utilization-across-diverse-end-users-to-bring-substantial-growth-prospects-for-hexane-market-from-2019-2027-tmr-301157982.html

Research Activities Explore New Livestock Improvement Techniques

Amidst rapid growth of human population worldwide, there have been significant developments in animal productivity in recent years. Researchers are focusing on improving animal productivity and quantity by leveraging new technologies and techniques to feed livestock, streamline production systems, etc. Conventional techniques, such as breeding, genetics, livestock disease management, livestock nutrition, are extensively used to improve livestock. However, according to a research, due to the exponential rise in demand for livestock, conventional techniques deployed to improve livestock production are no longer sustainable.

Thus, due to these drawbacks of conventional livestock production techniques, new techniques that leverage biotechnology have emerged as one of the most reliable and efficient techniques to enhance productivity. The use of animal feed amino acids and biotechnology have opened up new opportunities for stakeholders in the animal feed amino acids market to improve productivity in a sustainable way. Livestock, including cows, pigs, sheep, hens, and fish require an array of nutrients in their diet such as minerals, vitamins, and amino acids. Some of the most essential amino acids required for improved growth, lactation, reproduction, and maintenance include isoleucine, leucine, lysine, and methionine. Lys and Met have emerged as commonly used animal feed amino acids, and both these product segment are likely to be hold key share of the global animal feed amino acids market during the forecast period.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76081<ype=S

On the other hand, the demand for threonine and other animal feed amino acids such as tryptophan is also expected to grow at a steady pace in the animal feed amino acids market during the forecast period. The smooth development of the rumen largely relies on animal feed amino acids due to which, the demand for animal feed amino acids is expected to move in an upward trajectory in the coming years. According to the research carried out by Transparency Market Research, the ascending demand for animal feed amino acids for ruminants, swine, and poultry will play a key role in the development of the global animal feed amino acids market in the coming years. Moreover, amidst the mounting pressure to minimize carbon footprint and address environmental concerns, animal feed amino acids are set to play a critical role in improving the quality of livestock diet, and improve sustainability. In addition, as animal feed amino acids have also offered immense promise in terms of reducing the cost of lactation feed, the demand for the same will witness steady growth during the assessment period, thus driving the animal feed amino acids market.

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.