U.S. Polyols Market Revenue worth US$ 1.3 Bn by 2027

Growing Concerns over Reduction in Sugar Consumption Fueling Polyols Market Growth

An alarming rate of obesity and diabetes among individuals has created a demand for polyols in the F&B industry. Hence, leading manufacturers in the U.S. polyols market are investing in the state-of-the-art technology to increase their production capabilities. For instance, BASF-a leading manufacturer of isocyanates and polyols in North America is committed to invest in process engineering and cutting-edge technology to meet end user expectations. Companies in the market for U.S. polyols are increasing efforts to gain in-depth expertise in production technologies to meet industry standards. They are providing training to workers and employees, which ensures a fleet of highly-skilled staff while abiding to safety norms.

Companies in the U.S. polyols market are focusing on product innovations that cater to reduction in sugar consumption worldwide. Growing awareness about sugar alternatives are contributing toward the growth of the market. Such drivers are anticipated to boost revenue of the U.S. polyols market. The global market is projected to reach ~US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2027.

Companies Capitalize on Demand for Low-calorie Sweeteners in F&B Products

Low-calorie sweeteners are preferred by pro-health consumers. Hence, companies in the U.S. polyols market are tapping opportunities in the ever-evolving F&B industry to capitalize on the demand for low-calorie sweeteners. For instance, Cargill-a U.S. supplier of agricultural products has gained expertise in the production of polyols that are ideal as sugar alternatives and help to support oral health. This is evident since F&B application segment is anticipated for exponential growth during the forecast period. The U.S. polyols market is estimated to reach an output of ~400 kilo tons by the end of 2027.

Companies in the market for U.S. polyols are increasing R&D to strike the right balance between health and indulgence, since customers are not willing to give up the satisfaction of sweetness in food and beverages. On the other hand, polyols are being highly publicized to reduce the glycemic index in individuals. The excellent processing stability of polyols is increasingly catching the attention of manufacturers in the market for U.S. polyols.

Growth Opportunities in Personal Care Sector for Manufacturers

Apart from the F&B industry, companies in the U.S. polyols market are tapping opportunities in the personal and consumer care sector. Likewise, manufacturers are increasing research to develop naturally occurring sweeteners by selecting specific sugar compositions such as sorbitol, mannitol, erythritol, and the likes for a variety of personal care applications. This is justified since sorbital type segment is anticipated to lead the U.S. polyols market and is projected for aggressive growth during the forecast period. Thus, companies are utilizing sorbitol for the development of hair care products. For instance, leading U.S.-based ingredient provider Ingredion is tapping opportunities in personal and oral care applications with the help sorbitol in hair styling and mouthwash products.

The U.S. polyols market is undergoing change, since manufacturers are increasing their efficacy in non-food applications such as cosmetics and personal care products. Companies in the market for U.S. polyols are developing liquid polyols that act as flexibility enhancers in personal care products.

Awareness about Appropriate Proportion of FODMAPs Reduce Incidences of IBS

Low-calorie foods are in high demand among health-conscious consumers worldwide. Hence, consumers are opting for FODMAP (Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols) diet to improve the quality of life. However, high prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) associated with low FODMAP diet acts as a barrier for companies in the U.S. polyols market. Hence, companies in the market for U.S. polyols are increasing awareness that FODMAPs are beneficial for individuals, and lowering FODMAPs should be carried out only under special guidance from fitness experts.

On the other hand, companies in the U.S. polyols market are exploring untapped opportunities in confectionary applications to help stakeholders bake sugar-free confections. Polyols are acquiring popularity in the development of reduced-sugar products and sugar-free formulations in the growing confectionary market. Manufacturers are collaborating with stakeholders in the F&B industry to boost their production capabilities to improve texture of confectionary products such as hard candies, marshmallows, and chewing gums, among others.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The U.S. polyols market is expected to expand at a modest CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period. Polyols are being highly publicized for their bulk, viscosity, and non-cariogenic attributes in the personal care sector. Manufacturers are increasing R&D to introduce polyols as naturally occurring sweeteners to cater to health-conscious consumers.

Dietary advantages of FODMAPs are catching the attention of individuals. However, risks of gastrointestinal disorders and abdominal pain due to low FODMAP diet pose as a challenge for companies. Hence, companies should recommend consultation from nutritionists and fitness experts that can guide individuals and make the necessary adjustments in the diet if individuals are willing to follow the low FODMAPs diet.