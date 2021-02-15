U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market 2021 Industry Prospectus, Trends, Share, Demand, Solicit 2027 IBM, Wipro Limited, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation

The U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market research study considers the present scenario of the market and with major regions, from angles of manufacturers, product types and end industries. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth industry analysis, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. This research report on the U.S. Healthcare Analytics market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Market and its classification the estimated forecast year, 2021 – 2027 as the stipulated timeframe. As per the findings of the pressure reducing valve market study and perspectives of industry participants, the U.S. Healthcare Analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% between 2021 and 2028 in terms of value.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

IBM

Wipro Limited

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst

Inovalon

McKesson Corporation

MEDEANALYTICS, INC.

Optum, Inc.

Oracle

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Type (Prescriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics)

By Component (Services, Software, Hardware), Delivery Model (On-Demand, On-Premise)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

S. Healthcare Analytics Market Overview

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Competition, by Players

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Segment by Type

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Segment by Distribution Channel

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Size Forecast (2020 -2027)

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Size by Regions

North America U.S. Healthcare Analytics Revenue by Countries

Middle East and Africa Revenue U.S. Healthcare Analytics by Countries

Continued……..

Product Launch:

In 2018, Medtronic plc and its strategic technology partner, IBM Watson Health, announced commercial availability of the Sugar.IQ smart diabetes assistant, a first-of-its-kind intelligent app designed to simplify and improve daily diabetes management

In April, Inovalon announced the launch of Clinical Data Extraction as a Service (CDEaaS) and Natural Language Processing as a Service (NLPaaS), two new offerings of the Inovalon ONE™ Platform

In 2017, VitreosHealth Launched AI-Driven, High-Impact, Digital Member Engagement Solution. This Digital Engagement Service amplifies care management impact to reach more patients at the right time.

In 2018, SAS for Containers was launched . This will help IBM Watson Health to expand their product portfolio and become a strong market player.

In 2018, ExpressCoverage has been launched by McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds (divisions of McKesson Corporation). This is an Integrated eServices platform designed to improve the patient care journey. ExpressCoverage is a new and powerful patient provision platform that will help consumers to connect patients, providers, payers and the life science industry to facilitate patient access and adherence for improved outcomes.

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare analytics is also known as clinical data analytics which is the branch of analysis that offers insights into patient records, hospital management, diagnosis and more providing insights on macro and micro levels. Healthcare analytics helps in providing real-time data that can help in deciding the course of future treatment of the patient.

Analytics can be used in multiple ways in today’s healthcare setting, like:

Operations management

Clinical variability (cost/quality/outcomes) assessment

Patient segmentation

Risk management

Population health

Patient monitoring

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

