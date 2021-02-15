Thermal Imaging Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market Research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Thermal Imaging Market” study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures. All the data and information gathered in the Thermal Imaging report is studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This Thermal Imaging report has several aspects of marketing research and analysis for ABC industry which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thermal Imaging Market

Thermal imaging market is expected to render the strategic business ground while registering growth at the rate of 3.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Thermal imaging market is growing across the globe due to beneficial integration of technology and application which is fulfilled by the successive demand of thermal imaging devices and gadgets in the end user sector, thus adding potential thrust in the market growth.

Thermal imaging market is increasing owing to its application penetration in multiple sectors, the technology of thermal imaging devices aids in inspection and monitoring of the various objects, thus meeting the certain criteria market is expected to grow. The germinating demand from the United States military services for security and surveillance, monitoring and inspection, detection and measurement, personal vision system, search and rescue is enhancing the market growth exponentially upside the success verticals. To detect the solid objects fault thermal imaging devices are required, owed to the progressive demand from the construction industry market is growing at high pace. Technological amendments going in the automotive sector for equipping the vehicles with night vision, which is supported with thermal imaging devices, on contrary propelling the growth of thermal imaging market. Oil and gas industry requires thermal imaging for the safety parameters as a minute mistake can bring havoc, the demand from the oil and gas industry is boosting the market growth.

During the forecast period of market growth, certain restrictions can hamper the development of thermal imaging market such as expensive quotients of the devices, export prohibition by the government authorities, and inefficacy of thermal imaging devices to respond inside water or through glass. To overcome discussed restraints, thermal devices application in detection of defects in the buildings and architectural structures will act as latent force to equalize the market growth, amidst this familiarity of the pharmaceuticals and medical diagnosis with thermal imaging market will also work in the favour of market growth.

This thermal imaging market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Thermal Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

Thermal imaging market is segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, wavelength, end use and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the thermal imaging market is segmented into handheld or portable camera, fixed and mounted core, scopes and vision goggles, and others.

Based on application, the thermal imaging market is bifurcated into security and surveillance, monitoring and inspection, detection and measurement, personal vision system, search and rescue, and others. This section is further segregated into three different sub-segments. On the basis of security and surveillance, the market is fragment into perimeter security, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and tracking. Monitoring and inspection is again divided into machine condition monitoring, structural health monitoring, quality assessment, and HVAC system inspection. Detection and measurement is further categorised into gas detection, fire detection, body temperature measurement, level measurement, and prototype assessment.

On the basis of product, the thermal imaging market is fragmented into thermal cameras, thermal scopes, and thermal modules.

On the basis of technology, the thermal imaging market is segmented into cooled, and uncooled.

On the basis of wavelength, the thermal imaging market is segregated into long-wave infrared (LWIR), mid-wave infrared (MWIR), and short-wave infrared (SWIR).

On the basis of end use, the thermal imaging market is bifurcated into industrial, commercial, residential, aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare & life sciences, oil & gas, and food & beverages.

Thermal Imaging Market Country Level Analysis

Thermal imaging market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country type, product, technology, wavelength, end use and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to deliver the most lucrative ground base for thermal imaging market in terms of volume and revenue owing to the boosting military and defense industry that demand the competent thermal imaging tools and gears. This upgradation is backed up the European regions because of progression in security and surveillance aspect, moreover the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is complementing the thermal imaging market growth owed to the focus upon defense sector and funding provided for that.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Thermal Imaging Market Share Analysis

Thermal imaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to thermal imaging market.

The major players covered in the thermal imaging market report are 3M, ATN Company, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Avon Protection Systems, Inc., Axis Communications Ab, BAE Systems, Cox, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, General Starlight Company, Inc., L3 Technologies, Leonardo DRS, Magnity Electronics Co. Ltd., Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd., Palmer Wahl Instrumentation Group, Raytheon Company, Seek Thermal, Inc., Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Thermoteknix Systems, Tonbo Imaging, ULIS, Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd., Xenics NV, Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Thermal Imaging Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Thermal Imaging Market.

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Thermal Imaging Market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Thermal Imaging Market.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Thermal Imaging Market industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Thermal Imaging Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Thermal Imaging Market The data analysis present in the Thermal Imaging Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on Thermal Imaging Market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Thermal Imaging market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Thermal Imaging market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Thermal Imaging market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

In the end, the Thermal Imaging market is analysed for revenue, sales, price, and gross margin. These points are examined for companies, types, applications, and regions.

To summarize, the global Thermal Imaging market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

