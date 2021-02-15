Text Analytics Market Latest Advancements and Future Scope 2021 to 2026

Global Text Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Text Analytics Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Text Analytics.

The global text analytics market was valued at USD 5.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.84 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 17.35% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

– Text analytics tools are being increasingly used by organizations to aid their business-making process by offering actionable insights from various forms of text sources, such as client interaction, emails, blogs, product reviews, tweets, and center logs.

– The primary objective of text analytics is to accumulate different forms of data, including structured and unstructured, which is further utilized for the analysis, thereby fueling the organization’s business decisions.

– Some of the primary benefits of text analytics include cost reduction, enhanced processing speed, integration of big data, and better consistency.

– Nowadays, there is a large amount of unstructured data generated, such as user’s tweets and emails. This information is bundled by organizations to understand consumer behavior toward the company and its products, which adds value to the firm’s growth.

– Data generated by enterprises mainly consists of unstructured data (80%), while only 20% of the data is structured. Data comes in various types of formats, from structured, numeric data in traditional databases to unstructured text documents, like videos, audio, emails, stock ticker data, and financial transactions.

– The rising demand for machine learning and big data analytics is expected to propel the text analytics market across the globe. COVID-19 is expected to further increase the demand for text analytics as people continue to work from home and are expected to heavily use social media platforms and e-mails for interacting with the brands.

Top Leading Companies of Global Text Analytics Market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Lexalytics Inc., Luminoso Technologies Inc., Clarabridge Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, OpenText Corporation, RapidMiner Inc., Infegy Inc., Medallia Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– July 2020 – Microsoft Corporation announced the inclusion of text analytics capabilities within its Azure Cognitive Services product. According to the company, the text analytics for health feature can process various data types and tasks, including extracting more than 100 types of personally identifiable information (like protected health information) from unstructured texts.

– March 2020 -SAS released its COVID-19 search tool, which may extract text and numerical data from more than 50,000 research articles and allow users quick access to relevant information.

Key Market Trends

Retail and E-commerce to Hold a Significant Share in Text Analytics Market



– In retail, text analytics plays an important role in analyzing customer behavior and predicting consumer nature, which is likely to drive the market in the industry. By adopting text analytics, organizations can provide personalized schemes and discounts to their customers by making use of their historical trends.

– Retailers use social media platforms as a key source to acquire data to utilize text analytics, anticipate the demand and supply, and enhance the customer experience.

– In order to meet increased expectations and direct communication from consumers, retailers should implement the technology and processes that enable them to manage the volume, variety, access, and governance of consumer data.

– Retailers need integration of insights and AI necessary for perceiving intent and prescribing targeted responses. Retail companies need to centralize access to a vast amount of data siloed across IT, marketing, sales, call centers, and third-party sources to identify their customer’s behaviors, wants, and needs.

– According to a report by Hitachi Solution, over the past three years, AI generated USD 40 billion in additional revenue in the retail market. An AI-text analytics solution can help in analyzing customers behavior. With the help of the online chat program, it helps the company to display their feedbacks, demands, common questions, and answers, without even interacting with them directly.

– This helps retailer in understanding the shift toward customers behavior, their demands, the pattern of what they need, and customers emotions. Moreover, it helps to make data-driven decisions for enhancing customer services.



North America to Execute a Significant Market Share



– The United States is a prominent market in the North American region due to the growing adoption of text analytics solutions across end-user industries, such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare. The region is a pioneer in adopting advanced technologies, thereby, driving the market’s growth.

– The rising investments in emerging technologies, like AI and machine learning, among others, are expected to create scope for the market.

– Additionally, the United States has a strong foothold of text analytics vendors, which contributes to the market’s growth. Some of them include IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Luminoso Technologies Inc., and Microsoft Corporation, among others.

– On November 5, 2020, Microsoft, a US-based company, announced Hindi’s addition as the latest language under its text analytics service to support businesses and organizations with customer sentiment analysis. Text analytics is part of the company’s Azure Cognitive Services.

– Using this service, organizations can find out what people think of their topic or brand or topic. This enables analyzing Hindi text for clues about positive, neutral, or negative sentiment. The text analytics service can be used for any textual/audio input or feedback, combined with Azure Speech-to-Text service.

– Academic institutions have become involved in the text mining initiative in the country. For instance, in the United States, the School of Information at the University of California, Berkeley, is developing a program known as BioText, to assist biology researchers in text mining and analysis.

Highlights of the Text Analytics Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Text Analytics Market

– Changing the Text Analytics market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Text Analytics market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Text Analytics Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Text Analytics Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Text Analytics industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

