Split Transformer Market Scrutinized in New Research by Top Key Players, Size, Share, Trends

A split-phase power system transformer is one with multiple series-connected (in-phase) AC voltage sources, providing power to loads at more than one voltage. The growth of the split transformer market is mainly driven by the rise in investment in transmission & distribution infrastructure and the renewable energy sector’s development.

Global Split Transformer Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Split Transformer market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

New investments and overall expenditure in the transmission and distribution markets have been driven by grid stability and reliability, with fewer significant outages occurring in recent years. Despite a strong focus on the renewal of grid infrastructure, particularly in Europe, a significant expansion of the grid network has also occurred. The total transmission and distribution line length installed reached 69.5 million kilometers in 2011; that figure is expected to reach 74.2 million kilometers in 2016. All such factors are likely to contribute to the split transformer market’s growth during the forecast period.

1. Ahlborn Mess- und Regelungstechnik GmbH

2. General Electric

3. GFUVE ELECTRONICS

4. Hiconics Eco-energy Technology Co., Ltd.

5. Hitachi, Ltd.

6. Janitza electronics GmbH

7. Jensen

8. LIFASA, International Capacitors, S.A.

9. Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

10. YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Global Split Transformer Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

