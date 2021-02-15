Soundbar Market 2021 Technology Development, Key Manufacturers, Forecast Based on Major Drivers and Trends Up to 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Soundbar market in its latest report titled, “Soundbar Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global soundbar market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 5,094.3 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 8,302.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6%, during the period of 2021-2026

(SPECIAL OFFER: AVAIL FLAT 25% DISCOUNT ON THIS REPORT):

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592799/soundbar-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=28

The Top Key Players in the Global Polk Audio(DEI Holdings Inc), Samsung Electronics, Bose Corporation, Onkyo Corporation and Others.

Industry News:

– October 2019 – Roku Players and Walmart Inc. partnered to release cheaper versions of the Roku Smart Soundbar under Walmart’s Onn brand of electronics. These versions of Roku’s products are expected to be slightly lower-spec than the regular versions and these would be around USD 50 less than the standard versions on other retailers. This partnership is expected to attract more customers to purchase the product at a cheaper rate.

– August 2019 – Blaupunkt GmbH ( Aurelius Group) launched one soundbar with Dolby Digital sound in India and is available on online and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart and brick and mortar stores like at Croma. This product launch enhances the company’s brand visibility in India and strengthes its geographical presence.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Wireless Streaming of Audio Content Drives the Market

– The primary reason behind using the soundbar is their ability to stream audio content wirelessly and enhance the overall experience. Further, the integration of voice assistants such as Google, Amazon, etc. is boosting the experience of the consumers.

– Moreover, increasing the number of smart homes that are equipped with connected communication devices is boosting the market for home theatre, which in result also drives the soundbar market.

– For instance, in September 2019, Netgem ( connected home company) has launched the second generation of its smart soundbar in partnership with the Sharp Corporation. This is equipped with Alexa, 4K HDR10, a DVB-T2 tuner built-in, and access to a range of OTT apps. It also allowed users to control their wireless headphones and wireless speakers at home through Soundbox TV functions, as well as smart home devices that are compatible with the Alexa ecosystem. Such development in soundbar technology is expected to boost market demand.

– Additionally, according to Energy Star, the total soundbar unit shipments are expected to increase from around 8 million in 2018 to 8.55 million by 2020 in the United States. This increase in the shipment value creates a positive impact on the soundbar market globally.

Full browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592799/soundbar-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=28

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2016 to 2020 historically and from 2021 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Post-Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

India is Likely to Show Remarkable Growth

– India is expected to show a remarkable growth in the soundbar market because, as per IBEF, India’s media consumption has grown at a CAGR of 9 % during 2012-18, almost nine times that of the US and two times that of China and is further expected to grow at 11.6% CAGR from 2019-2025. Thus, the industry is expected to grow at a much faster rate than the global average rate.

– Furthermore, with the increase in the country’s wealthy population, the demand for luxury products increased. Despite the increasing geopolitical tensions, slow growth forecasts, and uncertainty in 2019, 51% of the ultra-wealthy Indians experienced an increase in their income.

– India is a price-sensitive market; therefore, vendors are launching low priced soundbar in the Indian Market. In September 2019, Xiomi launched a black color variant of the Mi Soundbar in the country, which is considered to be a cheap soundbar compared to other competitors who are providing the same specifications at a higher range.

– Additionally, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council India, TV penetration in India stands at 66% in 2018, and the average time spent on watching TV per viewer is 4 hours and 6 minutes in India. Therefore, there is a vast potential for the TV industry to expand in the region, and when soundbar, paired with television, it augments the sound and viewing experience, which is expected to drive the market in the region.

This Soundbar Market report addresses:

The Market size from 2016-2020

Expected market growth until 2026

Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report@:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592799?mode=su?Mode=28

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

– Post Covid-19 Analysis

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com