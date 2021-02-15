Software Testing Market By Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2027

Global Software Testing Market is valued at USD 19.6 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 32.5 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for mobile applications among consumers for purchasing, money transaction, and entertainment require continual upgrades in applications to enhance the user experience is one of the major factors driving the growth of Global Software Testing Market.

The ‘Software Testing Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Software testing, a process of running various application or programs, to identify bugs in the software and assist software in becoming error free solution to cater to user requirements. It is an in depth methodology to verify and corroborate the software code or program and help in developed efficient software, to meet technical and business requirements. It involves the execution of a software module or system component to evaluate one or more properties of interest. It is an investigation conducted to deliver stakeholders with information about the quality of the software product or service under test. Software testing can also offer an objective, self-governing view of the software to allow the business to appreciate and understand the risks of software implementation.

Global Software Testing Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon product type, software testing market is classified into test consulting and compliance, quality assurance testing, application and software testing, risk and compliance testing covering and others. Based upon application, software testing market is classified into artificial intelligence testing, cybersecurity testing, blockchain testing, IOT testing and others.

The regions covered in this Software Testing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Software Testing is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Software Testing Top 10 Companies

Capgemini

Wipro

Cognizant

HP

Infosys

TCS

Hexaware

Katalon Studio

IBM

Tricentis Tosca Testsuite

Worksoft Certify

TestPlant eggPlant Functiona.

Global Software Testing Market Dynamics–

The increasing demand for mobile applications among consumers for purchasing, money transaction, and entertainment requires continual upgrades in application to enhance the user experience is one of the major factors driving the growth of global software testing market. According to the World Bank’s, in 2019, transfer flows to low- and middle-income countries are estimated to reach $550 billion, to become their largest source of external financing. Additionally, rising mobile application development for retail and healthcare industries will also augment the markets for regression testing. According to the Health Care Industry report, Healthcare takes more than 10% of the GDP of most developed countries. In fact, for the U.S. this figure will be close to 18% by the end of 2019. Rise in cyber threats and lack of software security is expected to be one of the key factors which may hamper the software testing market growth. In spite of that, the rising usage of smartphones worldwide can provide various opportunities for mobile app developers and accelerate the demand for testing services.

Global Software Testing Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to gain the significant share of the global software testing market with the potential rate due to the increasing mobile application development for retail and healthcare industries in this region. The U.S. presently ranks highest in overall healthcare spending in the world. According to the latest healthcare in the USA facts and reports, its total spending in 2019 will be $3.65 trillion, which equates to 17.8% of its GDP.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the rising demand from IT companies for error detection and healthcare industries supplementing the markets for regression testing and which is in turn driving the global software testing market in the region. According to the Industry Association report, the hospital industry in India, accounting for 80% of the total healthcare market, the clinic industry is expected to reach $132 bn by 2023 from $ 61.8 bn in 2017; rising at a CAGR of 16-17%.

Key Benefits for Global Software Testing Market Report–

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Software Testing Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type: Test Consulting And Compliance, Quality Assurance Testing, Application And Software Testing, Risk And Compliance Testing Covering, Others

By Application: Artificial Intelligence Testing, Cybersecurity Testing, Blockchain Testing, IoT Testing, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

