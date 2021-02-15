Software Development Market Trend, Competitive Growth Overview and Forecast to 2027

Software Development Market By Application, Manufacturer, and Segmentation 2025

This detailed report on ‘Software Development Market’ put offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, Revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the ‘Software Development market’.

Software is the set of protocols that allow services to be conducted on the physical device. The software industry is classified into four main categories which include system services, programming services, open source and SaaS. Programming services sector has been the biggest sector and that includes pioneer names such as Microsoft Corporation, Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Oracle Corporation and SDC Technologies, Inc. Nowadays, programming or software engineering is in high demand with the surge in usage of the internet, cloud systems and organizations have turned towards open source environments such as the Linux operating system.

The SaaS sector is rapidly growing sector and is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. With the increase in cloud computing technology, Software as a service (SaaS) has become more popular than system software that would aid business specific requirements. More than 80% of all businesses or organizations will integrate at least one cloud computing system within their information technology (IT) infrastructures.

Global Software Development Dynamics:

The growth of the software development industry is primarily driven by some key factors such as increasing development of IT infrastructure, rapid expansion of IT services companies’ and new advances in cloud computing technology. For example; America’s software industry is growing at 7.2%, with around 3.1 millions jobs from 2016 to 2018 directly created by the software industry. In 2018, the U.S. software industry contributed USD 836 billion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), with the largest percentage comes from California with nearly USD 225 billion. It is projected that the spending in the IT industry will witness a strong growth of 8.9% in 2019. Furthermore, increasing adoption of digital technologies is another major factor driving the growth of the software development industry. The software development industry has played a vital role in providing digital identities to over 1 billion people in the U.S., which helps in giving services across various industries such as banking, healthcare, and education in a well-organized manner.

Software Development Companies

In the previous years, developing applications meant selecting single platform like iOS or Android. After creating the initial app for one platform, software developers must create another version for a different platform which is a primary requirement to give resources to porting code between each operating system. Modern cross-platform development tools are the recent trends that make business perform well than before for developers and users as well. For example; using development environments like Microsoft’s Xamarin or Google’s Flutter, software developers can able to create apps that work on every major desktop and other mobile platform.

Blockchain:

Blockchain is emerging as a new technology that would have a greater effect on the future of software development. Its decentralized nature can store any type of record in a public facing database that is difficult for a hacker to alter or corrupt any important data or file. Blockchain is one of the latest technologies, where software developers can find new ways to implement it. Blockchain based apps known as dApps are evolving as the most popular solution for software developers who are looking to create decentralized and secure open-source solutions.

For example; according to the latest report, it is determined that more than 74% of financial organizations will implement blockchain technology for their production system. Blockchain is expected to give around 1 billion dollars of business value by the end of 2020. By considering these facts, blockchain would boost demand for new skilled workers in 2020.

Artificial Intelligence:

Artificial Intelligence technology is emerging at a fast pace from the last five years. Because machines are now working intelligently just like as humans and perform complex tasks that were initially impossible to humans. Artificial intelligence is the biggest trends for 2020 that travel industries, healthcare, education and social media will use AI for unique experiences, assistance, and prediction services. For example; spending on AI solutions is expected to continue to increase by around 46.2% annually, and reach at around USD 52.74 billion by the end of 2021. AI augmentation will create USD 2.9 trillion worth of business value in 2021. The global artificial intelligence market is valued at USD 19.18 billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 216.34 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 41.36% over the forecast period. AI-powered predictive maintenance can improve operational efficiency in the manufacturing industry.

Progressive Web Apps:

Progressive web apps are another main trend that every developer must know about. A Progressive web app is a combination of a website and mobile application functionality acting as a native solution. It can be installed directly from the site and view on the mobile’s home screen providing users a comprehensive full screen experience. There are several PWA advantages including enhanced performance, engaging UX, faster loading time and less data usage.

Many leading companies in the world such as Flipkart, Forbes, AliExpress, Twitter, Pinterest, BookMyShow and MakeMyTrip have already incorporated progressive web apps solutions. For example; AliExpress, the world’s popular e-commerce website, decided to implement a progressive web app to offer customers unified user experience and fast loading speed. Owing to PWA integration, the company can able to succeed at giving exceptional results like around 104% increase in conversions for new users, 82% increase of the conversion rate for iOS users and 74% rise in time per session.

Python is expected to rise along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies:

Python is becoming the most popular programming language and is fastest growing language. The AI development is on the rise, ever since then python is expected to continue its dominance in near future particularly for impressive innovations including ML-powered chatbots. Latest reports suggested that Python is not only used for a variety of popular areas and jobs, but it also has a low entry barrier and a supportive community adopted by the newest generation of software developers. It is noted that, the acceptance of python has doubled from 6% to 11% in 2019.

Software developers can keep themselves stay updated with the latest software technologies and IT trends of their industry. Every business professional must know where software development will create value in the coming years. They know the emerging trends in software development industry, as the technological world is rapidly evolving changing the work methodologies. Mobile and web apps, AI-enabled programs, blockchain-based systems, and many other technologies are being implemented to resolve complex business challenges.

Software Development Market Segmentation

By Software- Finance, Human Resource, Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain, Others

By Service- Consulting, Managed Services, Support & Maintenance

By Deployment- Cloud, On-Premise

By Enterprise Size- Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises

By End Use Size- Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

