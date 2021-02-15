Software Composition Analysis Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of 21.7% by 2026 | Synopsys, Inc., Sonatype Inc., WhiteHat Security, Inc., Veracode Inc.

Global Software Composition Analysis Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Software Composition Analysis Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Software Composition Analysis.

The Software Composition Analysis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Leading Companies of Global Software Composition Analysis Market are Synopsys, Inc., Sonatype Inc., WhiteHat Security, Inc., Veracode Inc., WhiteSource Software Inc., Flexera Inc., Contrast Security, Inc., NexB, Inc, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, SourceClear Inc., Rogue Wave Software and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– July 2020 – Synopsys, Inc. announced that Graphcore used the Synopsys VCS simulation solution with Verdi debug to verify its recently announced game-changing Colossus GC200 Intelligence Processing Unit (IPU). Graphcore’s second-generation IPU is the most complex microprocessor ever built, featuring 59.4Bn transistors and 1,472 independent processor cores.

Key Market Trends

Solutions Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



– Software Composition Analysis solutions bring an essential level of compliance monitoring to software development organizations, and they will soon be a must-have for any company concerned with legal risks and brand exposure. However, to unlock the technology’s full potential, having DevOps and Security skills in the team is strongly recommended.

– The solution component segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for successfully implementing software composition analysis solutions across the enterprises.

– According to Snyk Ltd., in 2019, there was an 88% increase in application library vulnerabilities over two years, while more attacks are carried out through the exploitation of those vulnerabilities. Companies need a software composition analysis solution to identify these vulnerabilities before hackers do.

– SCA solutions are rapidly being adopted across all company sizes, in every vertical. According to a Kaspersky Lab survey, it was found that browsers accounted for 11.06% of exploit attacks as of 1st quarter 2020. The leading software composition analysis solutions augment security and risk management when using open source code.

– The software composition analysis solution makes sure that the open-source codes, components, and software do not disrupt the project’s functioning and affect the user experience. These solutions guarantee the checking of open-source contents at every stage of SDLC.

– The software composition analysis solution’s significant capabilities are risk management, vulnerability detection, alerting and reporting, policy management, license management, and remediation.

North America to Dominate the Market



– North America is anticipated to command the global software composition analysis market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of software composition analysis and technological advancements across various organizations in this region.

– Large enterprises and SMEs in the region have realized the significance of Open Source Software (OSS) security and are receptive toward adopting dedicated software composition analysis solutions to secure their open-source codes from cyber threats and misuse for monetary gains of computer hackers.

– Also, the region dominates the Software Composition Analysis Market owing to the presence of some big players. Major market vendors providing software composition analysis solutions and services are Synopsys, Sonatype, Veracode, WhiteSource Software, WhiteHat Security, Contrast Security, Flexera, nexB, Rogue Wave Software, and SourceClear, among others.

Highlights of the Software Composition Analysis Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Software Composition Analysis Market

– Changing the Software Composition Analysis market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Software Composition Analysis market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Software Composition Analysis Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

