Smart Space Market Latest Trends, Advancements and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2026

Global Smart Space Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Smart Space Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Smart Space.

The smart space market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

– The increasing demand for IoT and increase in environmental concerns are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the smart space market over the forecast period.

– For instance, in September 2018, Microsoft announced Azure Digital Twins that allows the user to create digital replicas of spaces and infrastructure with the help of the cloud, AI, and IoT.

– With benefits, such as flexibility and scalability, being the core of the smart space solution offered by the providers, it is expected to fuel the growth of the smart space market during the forecast period.

– The rapid increase in urbanization, coupled with the advent of new technologies, like 5G, is expected to augment the growth of the smart space market over the forecast period.

– IBM’s cognitive building solutions give the real estate and facilities management professionals with required tools necessary for the reduction of operating costs. It offers benefits, like better management of energy, optimizing space, and simplifying the real estate planning and management.

– However, the high initial capital investment required may act as the restraining factor for the growth of the smart space market.

Top Leading Companies of Global Smart Space Market are ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Adappt Intelligence Inc., Spacewell Faseas (Nemetschek Group), Cisco Systems Inc., ICONICS Inc., Ubisense Limited, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, SmartSpace Software PLC, Microsoft Corporation and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2019 – Spacewell released a new service app, Work Assistant for cleaning, which is a mobile touchpoint of its Cobundu smart building platform. Work Assistant supports service providers to deliver activity-based services, based on live IoT-data. Work orders can be created in a variety of ways, for instance, through sensor triggers, user feedback, help desk tickets, and service scheduling.

– Apr 2019 – DVI Communications partnered with Spacewell, to offer advanced smart building services to the US market. The long-term partnership will allow DVI to introduce Spacewells smart building solutions to a growing number of US businesses.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Segment Estimated to Hold the Largest Market Share



– The commercial segment comprises office spaces, hotels, hospitals, malls, shopping complexes, and restaurants, among others. These organizations with the help of smart space solutions can monitor costs and revenue, develop business plans, and redefine financial goals.

– For instance, Adappt, an Indian smart space solution company, is able to redefine the way organizations are adapting their workplace assets by using an integrated systems approach. The Adappt Cognitive Premise solution provides analytics, control, applications, and optimization to tailor each organization workplace according to its unique personality.

– The companies are looking forward to expanding their business footprint across different geographical region. This is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the smart space market over the forecast period.

– For instance, in May 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced a complete takeover of ICONICS Inc. This would allow Mitsubishi to strengthen its software portfolio and technology.

Europe is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



– The Northwest European region faces a great challenge, due to a shift toward a low carbon footprint economy. Municipalities play a pivotal role, as they account for 70% of the NWE energy consumption and CO2 emission. Especially, standard public street lighting accounts for approximately 30% of municipalities total electricity consumption.

– Smart space solution aims to promote the usage of smart lighting in small-/mid-size municipalities, along with the sensors attached to light poles. With this arrangement, energy efficiency can be enhanced, CO2 emissions can be reduced, and street lighting can be adjusted as per requirements. This could augment the growth of the smart space market across the region.

– As European cities are expected to become SMART in the future, the market studied is expected to grow in the forecast period. For instance, the European Smart Space project aims at increasing the innovation capabilities of industrial SMEs, by exploiting the potential of intelligent and digital technologies.

