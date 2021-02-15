Smart Meters Market Size, Share, Scope and Comprehensive Analysis

The global smart meters market is predicted to generate a revenue of $20.0 billion by 2030, increasing from $13.1 billion in 2019, progressing at a 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), according to a study conducted by P&S Intelligence. The market is growing due to the rising focus on smart grids, rising awareness among people regarding energy conservation, and surging focus of governments on replacing conventional meters with smart meters. Based on offering, the market is divided into software and hardware.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has been dominating the smart meters market during the historical period (2014–2019) and is further projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major nations in APAC are widely investing in the deployment of smart meters. Within the region, China has been leading the regional domain, owing to the fact that the country is investing heavily in smart meter infrastructure and smart grid projects. The increasing government initiatives are projected to drive the regional market.

The two-way communication feature of smart meters is also driving the smart meters market. These devices support a bi-directional flow of information. They are deployed at the end of user’s premises for collecting information regarding electricity usage by all appliances and at regular intervals. Smart meters make use of local area network for collecting this data, which is then transmitted to the utility center using wide area network. The utility can also send signals, command, and information to the device at user’s end if needed.

