Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size And Forecast (2020-2030)| With Post Impact Of Covid-19 By Top Leading Players- Sembcorp Industries Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Cochin Shipyard Limited, Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd.

A recent market study published by FMI on the ship repair and maintenance services market includes global industry analysis of 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts conduct thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain the growth prospects with maximum precision.

Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market Taxonomy

Vessel Type

Oil and Chemical Tankers

Bulk Carriers

General Cargo

Container Ships

Gas Carriers

Offshore Vessels

Passenger Ships and Ferries

Mega Yachts and Other Vessels

Service Type

General Services

Dockage

Hull Parts

Engine Parts

Electric Works

Auxiliary Services

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

India

Japan

South East Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Nigeria

Egypt

Morocco

South Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report stars with the executive summary of the ship repair and maintenance services market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the market analysis pertaining to the ship repair and maintenance services market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the ship repair and maintenance services market, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps readers understand the scope of the ship repair and maintenance services market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the ship repair and maintenance services market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain and forecast factors for the ship repair and maintenance services market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section. This section also includes a COVID-19 impact analysis for the ship repair and maintenance services market.

Chapter 04 – Global Market Demand (US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the ship repair and maintenance services market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 05 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Vessel Type

This chapter provides details about the ship repair and maintenance services market on the basis of vessel type, and has been classified into oil and chemical tankers, bulk carriers, general cargo, container ships, gas carriers, offshore vessels, passenger ships and ferries and mega yachts, and other vessels. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on vessel type.

Chapter 06 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Service Type

This chapter provides details about the ship repair and maintenance services market on the basis of service type, and has been classified into general services, dockage, hull part, engine parts, electric works, and auxiliary services. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on service type.

Chapter 07 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the ship repair and maintenance services market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, India, Japan, South East Asia and Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa

Chapter 08 – North America Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America ship repair and maintenance services market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on vessel type, service type, and countries in North America.

Chapter 09 – Latin America Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the ship repair and maintenance services market in Latin American countries such as Panama, Brazil, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 10 – Western Europe Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the ship repair and maintenance services market based on vessel type and service type in several countries such as Germany, Netherlands, U.K., Nordic Countries, Italy, Spain, and France are included in this chapter.

Chapter 11 – Eastern Europe Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the ship repair and maintenance services market in Eastern Europe countries such as Poland, Russia, Croatia, and the Rest of Eastern Europe. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 12 – South East Asia and Pacific Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the ship repair and maintenance services market in South Asia and Pacific by focusing on Australia and New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Rest of SEA and Pacific. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in South East Asia and Pacific.

Chapter 13 – China Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the ship repair and maintenance services market will grow in China during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Important growth prospects of the market based on vessel type and service type in China.

Chapter 14 – Japan Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the ship repair and maintenance services market in Japan by focusing on vessel type and service type segments. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in Japan.

Chapter 15 – India Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the ship repair and maintenance services market will grow in India during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Important growth prospects of the market based on vessel type and service type in India.

Chapter 16 – Middle East and Africa Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the ship repair and maintenance services market in the Middle East and Africa by focusing on Turkey, GCC Countries, and the Rest of MEA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 17 – Nigeria Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the ship repair and maintenance services market will grow in Nigeria during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Important growth prospects of the market based on vessel type and service type in Nigeria.

Chapter 18 – Egypt Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the ship repair and maintenance services market in Egypt by focusing on vessel type and service type segments. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in Egypt.

Chapter 19 – Morocco Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the ship repair and maintenance services market will grow in Morocco during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Important growth prospects of the market based on vessel type and service type in Morocco.

Chapter 20 – South Africa Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the ship repair and maintenance services market in South Africa by focusing on vessel type and service type segments. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in South Africa.

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Structural Characteristics of the Shipbuilding Industry

2.4. Ship Repair Capacity Analysis

3. Market Background

3.1. Competitive Structure Overview

3.2. World Seaborne Trade Overview

3.3. Maritime Trade Growth Outlook

3.4. Global Ship Market Cycle

3.5. Overview of Freight Rates

3.6. Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Dock Systems

3.7. World Shipbuilding Completions

3.8. World Merchant Fleets Overview

3.9. World Fleet Growth and Principal Types of Vessel

3.10. Labor & Material Price Overview

3.11. Global Commercial Shipbuilding Activity

3.12. Global Energy Consumption Overview

3.13. LNG Trade Overview

3.14. Steel Production overview, By Country

3.15. Global Economic Outlook

3.16. African Countries: Maritime Profile

3.17. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.18. Macro-Economic Factors

3.19. World Fleet Ownership and Operation

3.20. Global Bulk Volume Throughput Overview

3.21. Market Dynamics

3.21.1. Drivers

3.21.2. Restraints

3.21.3. Trends

3.22. Opportunity Analysis

3.23. Market Influencers

3.24. Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Dock Systems

3.25. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

4. Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market Demand (US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

4.1. Ship Repair Contract and Client Overview

4.2. Ship Repair Costs and Analysis

4.3. Market Size Projections

4.3.1. Y-o-Y Projections

4.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the ship repair and maintenance services market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis of key players in the market. Some of the market players featured in the report are Sembcorp Industries Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Cochin Shipyard Limited, Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd., Dae Sun Shipbuilding and Engineering Co., Ltd., Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company, Fincantieri S.p.A., United Shipbuilding Corporation, Keppel Corporation Limited, Orskov Group, Oman Drydock Company, Dundee Marine and Industrial Services Pte Ltd., HOSEI CO., LTD., and TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the ship repair and maintenance services market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the ship repair and maintenance services market.

